Killarney National Park staff 'delighted' after white-tailed eagles nest in woods

Killarney National Park staff have said they are delighted after white-tailed eagles nested in the Old Oak woods in the park.

While it's not the first time that the eagles have nested in the area, it is a rare event that happens sporadically.

Back in 2007, the National Park was the first release site for the re-introduction of the white-tailed eagle — something which made the latest arrival of the birds "particularly gratifying", according to a spokesman.

The iconic flagship re-introduction project now has white-tailed eagle nest sites in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

Speaking about the news, Divisional Manager at the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Éamonn Meskell, said: "Killarney National Park is particularly suitable for white-tailed eagles because of a readily available fish supply from the Lakes of Killarney.

Also, the habitat is particularly suitable with a plentiful and healthy suite of woodlands and suitable trees within those woodlands to accommodate white-tailed eagle nest sites.

Éamonn continued: "This apex predator is now firmly establishing itself into the landscape and ecosystem and is a credit to the sterling work that National Parks and Wildlife Service staff have put into this project over the past 16 years."

On a lucky day, visitors to Killarney National Park can experience the sight and sound of the eagles soaring above the Lakes of Killarney and onto Tomies and Purple Mountain as well as from Knockrower to Molls Gap.