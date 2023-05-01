Plans to move 80 Ukrainians from Cahersiveen paused

A "pause" has been put on plans to move some 80 Ukrainians/url] from their lodgings in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, to make way for international protection applicants.

The move follows appeals by local representatives, businesses, and a group of individuals and companies calling themselves the "concerned people of Cahersiveen and the wider south Kerry community".

There are around 200 Ukrainian refugees under a temporary protection order at the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen.

Just under half the residents were informed on Friday they were to be moved out amid what the Department of Children, Equality, Youth and Integration said is a "severe" shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants.

Some 40 of the Ukrainian residents were to remain in the area and another 40 were to be moved to Tralee at 12pm on Tuesday. This included 10 children currently in schools in Cahersiveen.

Appeals by employers, local councillors, and the community were made directly over the weekend to Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman and to Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and education minister Norma Foley.

A spokesman for Ms Foley confirmed on Monday that "a pause" has been placed on the removal of any of the Ukrainian residents until there is further discussion.

She is "more than conscious" of the points raised and has directly intervened with Mr O'Gorman, her assistant told local representatives.

"Minister O'Gorman has confirmed that no residents will be moved on Tuesday, as previously suggested," said Ms Foley's assistant. "This will facilitate further consultation on the matter."

40% increase in population

The plans to remove the Ukrainians have caused great upset in the community, local Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarity said.

"There are very few towns which have taken a 40% increase in population and made a real success in terms of integration, and that didn't happen by accident," she said.

This has stemmed from a huge level of energy and commitment."

Local employer Caroline O'Sullivan of Caroline Fox Hair Studios wrote directly to the ministers appealing to them not to move one of her valuable employees, Anya Malomolkina.

She wrote of the upset being caused by the impending move.

"We are so upset for Anya and her family," Ms O'Sullivan wrote. "Cahersiveen is their home now. They are part of our community. They are human beings, not a number. No one should be treated like this."