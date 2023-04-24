UCC to honour scientist who helped pioneer covid vaccine 

For three decades, Dr Katalin Karikó’s research has focused on the use of mRNA, the genetic code that carries DNA instructions to each cell 
 The university has a strong heritage in RNA research. In 2021, a team of UCC researchers led by Professor Atkins, together with Swiss collaborators, made a discovery that highlighted a potential drug target against the covid causative virus. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 00:05
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

University College Cork (UCC) is to award an Honorary Doctorate to the scientist who helped turn the tide on the pandemic and protect billions of people around the world from the covid-19 virus.

Dr Katalin Karikó will be presented with her Honorary Doctorate during a special ceremony at UCC on Wednesday during World Immunisation Week.

For three decades, Dr Katalin Karikó’s research has focused on the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) — the genetic code that carries DNA instructions to each cell.

Once deemed implausible by conventional scientific wisdom, she was convinced mRNA could be used to make their own medicine.

She prevailed and crucially discovered how to overcome the potentially lethal inflammatory response caused by synthetic mRNA that had precluded its use in humans.

The UCC honour recognises Dr Katriko’s discovery of this revolutionary mRNA technique and her outstanding contributions to science despite facing grant rejections and funding uncertainty. 

In advance of her honorary conferring Dr Karikó will meet with UCC medicine and health students and researchers.

Dr Karikó discovered how to overcome the potentially lethal inflammatory response caused by synthetic mRNA that had precluded its use in humans. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Dr Karikó discovered how to overcome the potentially lethal inflammatory response caused by synthetic mRNA that had precluded its use in humans. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The university has a strong heritage in RNA research. In 2021, a team of UCC researchers led by Professor Atkins, together with Swiss collaborators, made a discovery that highlighted a potential drug target against the covid causative virus.

The work of Professor Caitriona O’Driscoll and Dr Piotr Kowalski focused on developing innovative solutions to deliver RNA-based therapeutics.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said: “The personal and professional perseverance of Dr Karikó to develop the science that protected our world is deeply inspiring." 

Dr Katalin Karikó said:

I am delighted to accept this prestigious recognition and looking forward to visiting the university campus, [and] meeting the students and professors during my first-time travel to Ireland.

The challenge for RNA-based researchers at UCC is now to develop RNA medicines for chronic diseases where current treatments have researched a therapeutic ceiling. 

