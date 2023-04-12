'It's like my body is allergic to gravity,' says teacher as union seeks new long covid scheme

Primary school teachers are calling for sick leave with full pay for teachers affected by long covid following an emotional address at their union’s annual congress.

A motion passed at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) congress in Killarney sees the union adopting a resolution to seek a new long covid scheme for teachers affected by the often-debilitating illness.

It comes following an emotional address from special education teacher Karen Browne of Listowel who described the motion as very personal to her and a network of teachers who could not attend the conference due to illness.

As a result of long covid, Ms Browne suffers from a wide range of painful symptoms.

“I have dysautonomia function, postural tachycardia syndrome, severe acquired asthma, peripheral neuropathy, chronic fatigue, brain fog, and post-exertional malaise.

“I have lost hair, I now wear extensions and I have not been permitted to exercise for almost two years,” she said, adding that she is currently under the care of an “amazing” GP, a respiratory consultant, a neurologist and a long covid clinic.

“So, what do the mentioned medical jargon actually mean for me? The signals between all body functions and the brain are damaged or broken.

I have an abnormally high heart rate which puts the body in a constant state of flight or fight. For all the world, it's like my body is allergic to gravity.

“My body is unable to regulate its own temperature. I wear compression clothing and gloves to assist this control.

“I can experience an indescribable exhaustion that can force sleep on me for hours at a time.”

As a result of her illness, Ms Browne has taken 181 days of sick leave. She asked delegates to stand with her to get legislation changed to support other teachers like her who “have now lost their sick leave and fear losing our careers”.

“We have been a silenced community and it has been a lonely journey fighting for myself and those like me, many of whom can’t physically leave their beds or homes.

“The stress I have endured over my sick leave is one I carry with me daily.”

The motion passed at the INTO congress will see its central executive committee negotiate an amendment to sick leave entitlements to include a new category for long covid sick leave with full pay.

It will also negotiate with Cornmarket Insurance to include long covid illness in the specified illness benefits of the salary protection scheme.