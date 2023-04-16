Appeal from bereaved husband to open Limerick cancer services seven days a week

David and Michelle McLoughlin were married in the chapel of University Hospital Limerick just days before Michelle died
Appeal from bereaved husband to open Limerick cancer services seven days a week

Dave and Michelle McLoughlin on their wedding day. Michelle passed away five days later. Pictures: Brendan Gleeson

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 12:30
Alison O'Reilly

The husband of a woman who died of cancer just five days after their wedding has appealed to the Government to open cancer services seven days a week. 

Michelle McLoughlin née Crowe, 33, from Cappawhite, Co Limerick, underwent chemotherapy in November after she discovered a cyst that was later confirmed as cancerous.

A mastectomy on Valentine’s Day was successful, but further tests showed the cancer had spread to the mother of two’s liver and she was given a terminal diagnosis.

Oisin, Dave, Michelle, and Cillian McLoughlin.
Oisin, Dave, Michelle, and Cillian McLoughlin.

On March 20, Michelle married her partner of 19 years, David McLoughlin, 35, in front of family and friends in the chapel of University Hospital Limerick.

Five days later, she passed away at Milford Care Centre in Limerick.

Mr McLoughlin praised the care provided by University Hospital Limerick, saying it "should be the model for how we treat people with cancer in Ireland".

Dave and Michelle McLoughlin.
Dave and Michelle McLoughlin.

He said: "From oncology to the breast clinic, to the ward that she was on, they couldn't have done a better job. It would be incredibly disrespectful of me to say otherwise. If it wasn't for the staff in UHL we never would have gotten our wedding day.” 

 He would like the government to pay more attention to cancer services in the country, and to expand services to seven days per week. 

"Take a look at oncology in UHL and see the care they give” he said. “It's a resourced unit.

"But cancer care clinics in hospitals should be open seven days a week".

'It took her so quickly'

Last weekend, family, friends, and the community decorated the village of Cappawhite with pink balloons, posters, and flags in memory of Michelle.

The 'Go Pink for Michelle' event was organised by friends and family to support Dave and his sons, Cillian 13, and 15-month-old Oisin.

Dave and Michelle McLoughlin on their wedding day.
Dave and Michelle McLoughlin on their wedding day.

Mr McLoughlin said: “I feel I'll never ever be able to thank everyone enough for their kindness. The community came out in their droves, people who didn't even know Michelle got stuck in. When the absolute worst happens, people come from everywhere to help”.

He continued: "Michelle's cancer was aggressive, and it took her so quickly. She was the nicest person you could meet, and she would be so happy to know people care about her children, who meant everything to her. She loved the bones of her family and friends.".

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in Ireland.

Figures from the Irish Cancer Society show around 3,400 women and 30 men are diagnosed with the disease every year.

Tragedies

The couple endured many tragedies in the run-up to Michelle's diagnosis and believed they had survived the worst of them, after suffering the loss of a baby boy in April 2020 as well three previous miscarriages.

The couple was delighted when they discovered they were expecting a baby in 2019, however, little John James was stillborn.

David said: "It was the worst thing that ever happened. Michelle could take just about anything, but baby John's death broke her.

"We were allowed to take him home in a cold cot and he is buried with my parents; we didn't expect Michelle to follow him.” 

