Met Éireann issues storm warning as strong winds set to hit Munster

The marine warning, a status orange storm warning, will see west to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times
The wind warning will impact Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo and will come into effect at 1am on Wednesday. Picture: David Creedon

Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 13:50
Imasha Costa

Very strong winds are set to hit the south and south-west coast this week with Met Éireann issuing a status orange marine warning and a status yellow wind warning. 

The wind warning will impact Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo and will come into effect at 1am on Wednesday. It will stay in place until 5pm later that evening. 

The forecaster is predicting very strong west to northwest winds developing with widespread gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h, especially near the coast. 

The marine warning, a status orange storm warning, has been issued for the area from Roche's Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point. 

It said west to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters. The status orange storm warning will come into effect at 6am on Wednesday and will end at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the rest of the county is expected to see "unsettled" weather which is currently being dominated by low pressure. 

Tuesday will start out with "widespread showers", some of which will be heavy. "More persistent rain will develop in the southwest in the afternoon and extend northeastwards," Met Éireann said. 

It is expected to turn windy overnight on Tuesday, with strong winds developing in the western and southwestern areas, however there will be some clear spells.

Wednesday is expected to be both a windy and "quite wet" day. Met Éireann has forecast "frequent squally showers, some of which will be heavy and prolonged with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail".

Thursday will see more scattered showers with the stormy conditions expected to clear by Friday. Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the north. 

Elsewhere, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down from 3pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday. Strong winds will bring "the potential for some disruption".

Hotel chef awarded €20k after suffering sexual harassment

