Two men arrested in Cork in relation to 'multiple high value' car thefts

Two men have been arrested in Cork following a Garda investigation into the theft of multiple high value vehicles across the country.
The men, one aged in his late 20s and the other in his mid 40s, were arrested in Conna, Co Cork, following the alleged attempted theft of a high value vehicle in the area.
They were both detained at Garda stations in Cork under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.
The man in his 40s has been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Monday at 5pm.
The man in his 20s has also been charged. He has appeared in court where he was remanded in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on Friday, April 14.