Woman, 20s, dies following assault at house in Limerick city

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene where her body remains
Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 16:43
Steve Neville

A woman in her 20s has died following a "fatal assault" at a house in Limerick city.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday at a residential property on the Dock Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene where her body remains.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are currently appealing to any members of the public with information relating to the incident to contact them.

They are appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City from 1pm to 2pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

