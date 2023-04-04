West Cork locals vow to fight council’s plan to close pier 

Cork County Council is set to go ahead with the closure of the historic Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall, West Cork, in the near future despite widespread local opposition to the plan.

The closure of the pier was first announced following a consultant’s report in 2011, which assessed the pier as unsafe.

The pier was subsequently cordoned off but the cordons were removed by persons unknown shortly afterwards.

A second report carried out in 2019 again recommended the closure of the pier on safety grounds prompting Cork County Council to draw up plans for a more robust barrier to restrict public access.

There has been strong local opposition in Union Hall to any proposals to restrict access to the pier with local politicians also voicing their concerns at the proposed closure.

Local demonstration

A public meeting held in the village saw locals express their concerns and demand that a restoration programme be put in place before any closure goes ahead.

Dozens of people also held a demonstration at the pier last Sunday to highlight their concerns.

The issue was raised again at the recent meeting of Cork County Council’s Western Division where independent councillor Paul Hayes said there was a lot of local frustration at the proposed closure of the pier.

Glandore Pier. Picture: David Forsythe

He said: “We can’t cordon off the old pier and say ‘that’s it’. The report essentially stated that it may be unsafe and that it may require further investigation and, certainly, investment.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll added: “That particular area was used by the Union Hall people for a hundred years for their social activities.

"I know if it’s unsafe you are going to have to cover yourselves but at the same time I don’t think it’s that unsafe.

"We cordoned off most of the working pier there a couple of years ago for health and safety and the people took great offence that they weren’t allowed go onto their own pier.

"Now they are being told they can’t go onto the old pier either, they are saying ‘when is all this going to stop?’”

Clodagh Henehan, divisional manager for West Cork, said the way forward would be to seek funding to invest in the pier to make it safe.

She said: “Just to be clear, the report does not say ‘may’, it says that there are more than concerns, they have identified it as an issue of health and safety and we have an obligation to protect the public and to protect our employees.

It is really important that we prioritise the health and safety of everybody.

“I fully understand and respect people’s wish to use something that they have used for a long time but it is really important to ensure that we are aware of the risks and the dangers of it and we must cordon it off until we can address those risks.”

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan met with concerned locals in Union Hall and has added his voice to those opposing the closure of the pier.

He said: “The Keelbeg Pier is an essential part of Union Hall's maritime community, with fishing boats, rowing and sailing clubs, and leisure craft depending on access.

"The council's current proposal to put up a barrier and close the pier is absolutely unacceptable.”