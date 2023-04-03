Stunning Sceilg Mhichíl island will welcome visitors again from May 13

Sceilg Mhichíl will kickstart its 2023 season next month, welcoming visitors to the island for the first time this year.

The island off the coast of the Iveragh Peninsula in Co Kerry is one of two Unesco World Heritage Sites located in the Republic of Ireland.

Access to the island will be granted from May 13 onwards and will rely on favourable weather, sea and island conditions, according to the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The island, ranked one of the most beautiful movie locations in the world, rose to fame after it was used as a location for the filming of two movies in the Stars Wars franchise, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The site is one of 10 locations worldwide taking part in the Preserving Legacies: A Future for Our Past project, which will provide the community with access to a range of tools to understand future climate impacts on the site.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan said: “I am very pleased to announce the reopening to visitors of this unique world heritage site for the summer season.

"Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county.”

He described the site as “one of the most challenging” within the care of the OPW.

“Our team carries out tremendous work against the severe challenges of its location, isolation and unpredictable weather conditions to ensure safe access for visitors and the protection of the island’s heritage,” he added.

In addition to the tools provided within the project, the communities will be encouraged to use the scientific knowledge to safeguard the prospective sites.

Sceilg Mhichíl, or Skellig Island, is ranked as one of the most beautiful movie locations in the world. File picture: Dan Linehan

Those involved in the OPW, National Monuments Service (NMS), and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will use these tools to prepare effective climate change plans for the protection of Sceilg Mhichíl.

“As custodians of this World Heritage property we in the OPW, alongside NMS and NPWS, are privileged to work with others around the globe in this important project, strengthening our engagement with the community of south Kerry in terms of the island’s value and significance,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Visitors are encouraged to view the Sceilg Mhichíl Safety Video before booking a visit, which involves a 600ft climb in order to gain access to the monastery.

Booking is required prior to visiting, and further information is available online here on HeritageIreland.ie.