Cork councillor considers quitting over 'vicious lies and harassment'

A Cork county councillor has spoken out about “vicious lies” spread about her and “relentless” alleged harassment which have made her feel unsafe and afraid.

Danielle Twomey said the alleged harassment has been so unrelenting that it has made her consider resigning from politics and a job she loves.

“Vicious lies” have been spread about her since St Patrick’s Day, Ms Twomey said.

“It has now come to the point I actually feel unsafe and uncomfortable,” she wrote on Facebook.

“It’s been relentless and what he is posting about simply isn’t true. I have a full file for the Gardaí, I’m not sure they can do anything but I’m at the stage where I am actually afraid.

“I have given so much of my life to this job for the last seven years. I have sacrificed so much including my kids' first steps, matches, dance shows etc.

“This is what the job entails and I love what I do and the people I represent, I do my best but I am not Wonder Woman.

“This matter will be dealt with by the gardaí going forward, I hope something can be done because this is horrible, it has really made me question whether I need this in my life, if I should really put myself forward for election next year."

Taking its toll

She said she loves the community she represents but the stress and upset the situation has caused her in recent weeks "over one individual and his lies" is starting to take its toll.

She said the person has posted lies about her on social media, emailed, and messaged her. He has also demanded a mediation session with her although she has never met him, she said.

He made “unfounded” complaints about her to Cork County Council and the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), she said.

This is the latest in a string of allegations of harassment and stalking made by female politicians, almost all of whom have said that the alleged abuse has made them consider quitting politics.

Those who have spoken out recently about such abuse include Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns, minister for disability Anne Rabbitte, minister for financial services, credit unions and insurance Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, and Limerick Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan.