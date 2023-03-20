High tide warning for Cork City as heavy showers set to hit Ireland

Cork City Council have issued a flood warning for large parts of the city from Tuesday ahead of extremely heavy rain which is set to fall over the next few days.

Conditions will worsen from Monday afternoon and evening as showery spells will begin sweeping across the island.

While there will be a brief dry period to start Tuesday, the afternoon will see further heavy showers, with the possibility of up to 100mm of rainfall before Friday.

As a result, Cork City Council have issued a high tide warning in anticipation of the showers, starting with Tuesday evening.

They have warned that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides.

These include: Morrison's Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche's Quay, Proby's Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt's Quay, Kyrl's Quay, South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and potentially reaching South Mall.

The warning adds: "Motorists in these areas are advised to proceed with caution."

At the moment, the current high tide times are:

Tuesday evening at 17:32

Wednesday at 05:53 and 18:13

Thursday at 06:35 and 18:52

Met Éireann has said that the outlook for the week will see a "wet and windy early Tuesday night, followed by showery and sometimes breezy conditions for the rest of the week".

While Tuesday will see some sunny intervals, rain "will move into west Munster in the late morning and will spread across the rest of the province in the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times".

There will be a wet and windy start to Tuesday night "with widespread rain and fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds".

Wednesday will be breezy and blustery with showers becoming widespread and sometimes heavy. The evening will see showers becoming confined to Atlantic coastal counties, according to Met Éireann.

The downpours will be coupled with strong winds at times, with weather expert Alan O'Reilly predicting an "unsettled" period.

He said: "Very showery conditions and heavy persistent rain moving across the country Tuesday afternoon into evening and also windy with more strong winds possible on Wednesday.

Using the latest weather models up until Friday at noon, he added: "Up to 100mm possible in parts of the west with lowest amounts in the east."