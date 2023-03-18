Emergency accommodation for pregnant single mother who left Cork rental that leaks sewage

A pregnant single mother who had faeces and urine dripping into her kitchen and bathroom has been offered emergency hostel accommodation in Cork city.

Alina Maranescu, who is heavily pregnant with twins and has a seven-year-old son, was forced to leave her dangerous Cork city flat this week when the ceiling collapsed. Conditions had been so bad in the flat she had posted messages for help on her window in desperation.

Her messages were seen by members of Cork’s Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) which has helped her access alternative emergency accommodation.

She has been staying in a hotel with her son, paid for by her landlord, since the ceiling collapsed but will now move to hostel accommodation, organised by Cork City Council.

"I’m happy I will have a place to stay for the moment," she said.

And my child is happy. There was always banging at night in the flat so he felt good being able to sleep and not hearing any noise.

Ms Maranescu said that she has seen no remedial work to fix the flat since she left although she has returned every day.

"It wasn’t fixed in three years so I doubt it will be fixed now. I don’t know where we’ll go but I’m happy we have somewhere to stay for now."

Ms Maransecu and her child had been living in horrifying conditions in the city centre flat for years. Although she wanted to leave, finding alternative accommodation proved impossible.

Human excrement and urine passed through a hole in the ceiling into her kitchen. She had to move the plates to stop them from being contaminated but she still had to cook within centimetres of where excrement was leaking from the flat above.

The ceiling collapsed in the bathroom and she feared that it would also collapse in the kitchen as there was already a dirty, mould-infested hole there. Alina and her child would wash from a bowl in the kitchen, urinate in a bucket, and had to dispose of their faeces in plastic bags.

She said that they were living in fear in the flat but had nowhere else to go. Allegations of extremely antisocial behaviour and harassment were also allegedly reported to gardaí on multiple occasions.

“It’s like a nightmare for me and my son,” Ms Maranescu said. A letter from her son’s school expressed abject horror with the child’s living conditions.

“Over the past year [the boy] has come to school distressed, exhausted, and traumatised,” it said. “The living conditions this little boy lives in would make your blood run cold.

“He talks of the urine and excrement of the upstairs flat running down his kitchen and bathroom walls. No child should be living like this.”