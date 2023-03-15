Cork to get centre to support sexually abused children 

Cork is to get its own centre to support children who have experienced sexual abuse, under plans announced by Tusla.

Tusla’s business plan for 2023 said that the Barnahus South centre will be delivered by the end of the year, with another one in Dublin set to join the existing centre in Galway.

Under the Barnahaus system, children and their families are provided with specialist interviews, medical check-ups, child protection and therapy all in one “child-friendly space”.

Currently there is just one such centre in Galway, which caters for western and north-western counties.

The need for such a centre in Ireland was highlighted last year when the Irish Examiner reported that a child from the south-east had to be taken to Galway due to staffing deficiencies in Cork, forcing Tusla and the HSE to step in.

'Minimise trauma'

A Tusla spokesperson said: “Ultimately, the project aims to develop better pathways and minimise the trauma on children and young people.

“In Cork, the reconfiguration of the existing Tusla services and resources allocated to the work of child sexual abuse is underway and a manager has been appointed. The process of identification and approval of an appropriate site is ongoing.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman recently told the Dáil that implementing the Barnahus model is a “significant initiative” to improve services for children and families affected by sexual abuse.

“The aim of the model is to provide a timely assessment service to victims of sexual abuse and to reduce as far as possible the potential for retraumatisation by offering all services in one child-friendly location,” he said. "The model allows services such as Garda interviews and medical checks to be provided to them in one location.”

Mr O'Gorman said that a visit to the Galway centre showed him the support given towards "young people who had undergone the most traumatic experience of their lives".