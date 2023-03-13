Garda chief admits he needs more staff for new Cork division

A new Garda division will be created in Cork on May 21, which will amalgamate the existing Cork North and Cork West divisions, and is supposed to free up more gardaí for frontline duties.

However, the senior garda who will oversee the new Cork County Division, has said he does not yet have the 900 people under his control needed to provide a proper service.

The plan to put more experienced people on extra visible patrolling, especially in rural areas, is being hampered by the ongoing lack of recruitment to the force.

Nevertheless, Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan told a meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that the plan will consolidate the work of certain specialist units, provide enhanced community policing, and a more visible garda presence on the ground in towns, villages, and isolated rural areas.

Superintendents will be assigned to cover larger areas, freeing up others to concentrate on areas such as serious crime investigations and community engagement.

The new division’s headquarters will be located in Macroom when a Garda station is built there. Until then it will be based in Bandon.

Geographically dispersed

Chief Supt O'Sullivan said not all senior personnel will be based there as some “superintendents, inspectors, and sergeants will be geographically dispersed around the region” to maximise effectiveness.

In response to a query from Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, Chief Supt O'Sullivan said the preferred personnel level for the new division would be around 900, but he admitted they're not near that at present.

He didn’t comment on the actual numbers working in the region or to a question from the same councillor as to what would be the absolute minimum strength required to operate the new division.

Chief Supt O'Sullivan maintained the new division will “enhance community policing with an emphasis on protecting the vulnerable", adapt to changing demand — such as combating increased online scams — and “build a more efficient and effective service” for the public.

He said the new division will have “more frontline inspectors and sergeants” and “improved crime detection capabilities” as a result of the amalgamation of resources.

Chief Supt O'Sullivan added that the reorganisation will gain the new division enhanced support from regional and national specialist units, thus enhancing Garda capabilities on the ground in North, East, and West Cork.