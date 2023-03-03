Slain Cork bishop described as 'soulmate' by his closest friend

Bishop David O'Connell's funeral Mass  was attended by hundreds of clerics from across the US.
Bishop David O'Connell had friends in the corridors of power while also being friends with the powerless, his funeral Mass was told.

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 21:14
Ann Murphy

One of Bishop David O’Connell’s closest friends has remembered him as a soulmate and called his friendship a blessing from God at the cleric's funeral Mass in Los Angeles.

The ceremony for the murdered Corkman was led by Archdiocese of Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez in the Cathedral of Los Angeles, and was attended by hundreds of clerics from across the US. He was laid to rest in a crypt in the cathedral following the Mass, bringing to an end three days of funeral services in his adopted city.

Standing room only crowd attends the funeral Mass for Bishop David O'Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, . O'Connell was found shot at his Hacienda Heights home on Feb. 18. The suspect in the shooting, 61-year-old Carlos Medina, has been charged with the murder Bishop Shot Funeral, Los Angeles, United States. Picture: David Crane/AP/Shutterstock
'Bishop Dave', as he was known across the archdiocese, was found shot a number of times in his home on February 18.

A native of Brooklodge, Glanmire, he celebrated his first Mass as a newly ordained priest in Glounthaune in June 1979. He was consecrated a bishop in Los Angeles in 2015.

His friend, Monsignor Jarlath Cunnane, told the thousands of mourners attending the funeral: “I thank God for the blessing of having him as my friend for more than 50 years — since 1971. We walked that road together, wayfarers together. 

I cannot imagine having walked that road without David by my side. You are blessed if you have a soulmate and I am blessed to have had David.” 

He said Bishop O'Connell had friends in the corridors of power while also being friends with the powerless.

Monsignor Cunnane added: “I was better for having known David O’Connell.”

The men had been friends since studying together in All Hallows College in Dublin and dined together every Thursday evening.

Monsignor Cunnane told the large congregation that Bishop O'Connell spoke to each soul, saying: “He healed souls and he brought peace to souls”.

Archbishop Jose Gomez greets family members of Bishop David O'Connell during a funeral Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, O'Connell was found shot at his Hacienda Heights home on Feb. 18. The suspect in the shooting, 61-year-old Carlos Medina, has been charged with the murder Bishop Shot Funeral, Los Angeles, United States. Picture: David Crane/AP/Shutterstock
He recalled the dedication Bishop O'Connell showed him in recent years when Monsignor Cunnane was very ill. He said: “He was faithful to me all the time I was in hospital — every day.” 

Archbishop Gomez told the funeral that Bishop Dave had a “special love for those who are often forgotten and those who live on society’s margins".

Bishop David O’Connell with Cleivi Jerez Arrendodo and her daughters, who he helped with rent after Cleivi’s husband Fernando was deported under the family separation policy brought in in the US in 2018.
He read a telegram containing condolences from Pope Francis, which has been read out at three Masses held in Bishop Dave’s honour since Wednesday.

His brother Kieran and other members of Bishop O’Connell’s family travelled to Los Angeles for his funeral.

Kieran and the bishop’s nephews Brian and David accompanied his casket into the cathedral, along with clerics including Monsignor Cunnane, who is originally from Sligo.

The husband of Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper has been charged with the murder. Carlos Medina, 61, will appear in court on the charge on March 22.

He was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

