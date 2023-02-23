LA District Attorney says man has admitted killing Cork bishop

Detectives in Los Angeles say the man accused of the murder of Bishop David O’Connell has admitted to the killing but there is still no apparent motive.

Carlos Medina, 61, from Torrance in California was charged on Wednesday with the murder of the Cork-born bishop. He was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

Bishop O’Connell, who was originally from Brooklodge, Glanmire, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive last Saturday after being shot multiple times. A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting.

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house, according to the District Attorney for Los Angeles County, George Gascon. Medina was brought before an arraignment hearing on Wednesday evening at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian set bail at $2.03 million and adjourned the arraignment to March 22. The judge ordered media not to show Medina’s face, according to reports in Los Angeles.

At a press conference held by the District Attorney, it emerged that Medina has admitted killing the 69-year-old bishop. Lieutenant Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Office said that when interviewed, Medina had given “several different reasons and none of them made any sense to the investigators".

He added: “We don’t believe there is any validity to the owing of money.”

At a press conference on Monday, the Los Angeles County Sherriff, Robert Luna, said the possibility of a dispute about money between the men was raised, including the possibility that Bishop O’Connell owed Medina money.

Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for the bishop, while Medina himself also carried out some work for him on a number of occasions. Medina was arrested on Monday after barricading himself into his home in Torrance.

If convicted, he could face up to 35 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors. No funeral arrangements have yet been published for the bishop, who was popular and prominent in Los Angeles.

Prayers have been said for him every day at Masses locally in Cork, particularly in Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune where he celebrated his first Mass as a priest in June 1979.

Vigils have been held nightly outside his home on Hacienda Drive, where a shrine of flowers and candles have been building since news of his death emerged on Saturday. Tributes have been paid to the popular and prominent bishop since he died.

Fr Jarlath Cunnane, Pastor at St Cornelius' Church in Los Angeles, first met him in 1971 at All Hallows College in Dublin, where they both studied for the priesthood.

He told RTÉ Radio: “In Ireland we used to talk about the 'anam cara' - the soul friend. So we were soul friends all those years. We travelled together, we prayed together, we worked together. There is a level of tremendous shock and devastation but yet I am grateful to have known him all these years."