The Cork bishop murdered in Los Angeles was “a joyful man, a cheery man, a man with a great Irish brogue and a joke always on his lips ready to go”, according to a priest of his local parish.

Bishop David O’Connell from Brooklodge in Glanmire was shot in his home in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, at around 1pm local time (9pm GMT) on Saturday.

The 69-year-old well-known auxiliary bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff of Los Angeles County has promised that his department is "committed to arresting those responsible" for the murder of Cork-born Bishop David O'Connell.

Robert Luna tweeted last night after his department announced that the investigation into the fatal shooting of the 69-year-old Bishop at his home at lunchtime on Saturday was a murder probe.

Sherriff Luna said: "My heart grieves after learning of the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. He lovingly served as a priest and Bishop in Los Angeles County for forty-five years. He was a peacemaker and had a passion serving those in need while improving our community."

He added: "The @LASDHQ is committed to arresting those responsible for this horrible crime."

The prominent Bishop was found at 1pm local time (9pm GMT) on Saturday in his home on the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue, Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles County. A vigil led by Father Albert Avenido took place close to the scene on Sunday afternoon as tributes poured in for Bishop O'Connell.

He grew up in Brooklodge and is survived by one brother, Kieran.

Tributes

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, described Bishop O'Connell as a longtime peacemaker and fighter for justice in his adopted home of Los Angeles.

He added: "He was a friend of many years and part of a prayer group that I participated in throughout the Covid pandemic. This city has lost one of its most beautiful angels."

One LA-IAF, a network of diverse religious and non-profit institutions across LA County, released a statement paying tribute to the work of Bishop O'Connell in his ministry and organizing work in addressing "gun violence, historic disinvestment in what was then known as South Central Los Angeles, poverty, and the plight of undocumented immigrants".

As an active leader of the South Central Organizing Committee in Los Angeles in the 1980s and 1990s, the statement said Bishop O'Connell and the committee "led to the passage of California’s assault weapons ban in 1989, helped thousands of immigrants become citizens after the 1986 immigration reform act passed during the Reagan Administration, and shut down liquor stores in the wake of the riots following the Rodney King beating."

At the scheduled 10am Mass in the nearby St John Vianney parish church on Sunday morning, Fr Joe Choi spoke of the sadness of the local community at the shooting.

He described the bishop as joyful and cheery, and said that people would miss him greatly.

We will miss hearing his jokes and hearing his Irish brogue and having his presence in our community.

Fr Choi said that prior to being consecrated a bishop in 2015, Bishop O’Connell’s priestly mission “was serving as a priest in South Central LA in one of the poorest parishes and schools in our archdiocese”.

In a tweet on Sunday, the US Bishops Conference said: “Bishop O’Connell was an active member of our Conference and a champion for the poor and marginalized as the former Subcommittee Chairman of @PovertyUSA_CCHD. May he rest in peace.”

Prayers in Glounthaune

Prayers were said at Masses in Glounthaune on Sunday morning for him and his family. He is survived by his brother Kieran and other relatives and is pre-deceased by two brothers and one sister, as well as his parents David and Joan.

Bishop O’Connell travelled home regularly to Cork. One friend said locals are heartbroken at his death.

In a statement, Most Reverend José H Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, said Bishop O’Connell had served in Los Angeles as a priest and a bishop for 45 years.

“Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother," he said.

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected.”

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross Diocese said the shooting had “sent shockwaves” across his native diocese.

He offered sympathies on behalf of the people, priests, and religious of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, and himself, to the O’Connell family in Cork, to Archbishop Gomez, and the people, priests, and religious of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Bishop Gavin said: “Since his ordination in 1979 Bishop David has served as a priest in Los Angeles but has always maintained his connection with family and friends here in Cork where has been a regular visitor. We pray that the Lord will console Bishop David’s many friends in Cork and throughout Ireland.”

He said that prayers will be offered for Bishop David at Masses across the diocese in the days ahead.

He added: “Bishop David worked tirelessly for peace and harmony in communities; may he now rest in the peace of the Lord.”