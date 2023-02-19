Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

A Cork-born bishop described as a peacemaker has been shot dead in Los Angeles.

Bishop David O’Connell was shot in a house in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, yesterday.

The shooting took place at around 1pm local time (9pm GMT).

The 69-year-old bishop was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the torso.

In a statement, Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, said Bishop O’Connell had passed away “unexpectedly”.

He said: “As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected.”

He added: “He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace.” He was the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region, one of the five Pastoral Regions in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He was appointed Titular Bishop of Cell Ausaille and Auxiliary Bishop in 2015.

According to the LA diocese, Bishop O’Connell received a BA in Philosophy and English Literature from the University College Dublin in 1975, a Bachelor of Divinity from Maynooth College in 1977 and a Masters of Spirituality from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1987.

He served for 45 years in the US, where he was Associate Pastor at St. Raymond in Downey, St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach, and St. Hillary in Pico Rivera, and then as Pastor of St. Frances X. Cabrini, Ascension Catholic Church, St. Eugene and St. Michael Parishes.

Archbishop Gomez appointed him Episcopal Vicar for the San Gabriel Pastoral Region in 2015.

More to follow...