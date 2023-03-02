Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork

Gardaí are investigating a suspected hate attack on a transgender woman in Cork city during which she was beaten by men armed with a crutch.

The victim, in her 40s, suffered several lacerations to her head and a suspected fractured hand in the violent daytime attack which came just days after a suspected homophobic assault in the city centre.

Members of the city’s trans community say they fear the alleged assault on the transgender woman was “likely fuelled by transphobia”.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a woman on Skehard Road in Blackrock at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that the victim is a transgender woman.

'Unprovoked attack'

The support group, Gender Rebels Cork, which provides advice and support to people around gender expression and gender identity issues, and which is supporting the victim, said it is “deeply concerned” about the incident in the context of rising violence towards trans people.

“We can confirm that this was an unprovoked attack on a member of our community, who is a transgender woman, and that the attack was very likely fuelled by transphobia. She is staying at an undisclosed place to ensure her safety," it said.

The victim was walking along Skehard Road when a car pulled up and at least two men, one carrying a crutch, confronted her.

She was beaten about the head and body before the men fled the scene in the car. Gardaí arrived quickly and the woman was removed to hospital for treatment.

Detectives have traced the woman's movements and interactions in the minutes before the attack, and it's understood that CCTV footage from retail and business premises will play a key role in their investigation.