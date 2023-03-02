Hundreds welcome Michael D Higgins and Maltese president Vella to UCC

A huge crowd, up to eight deep, lined the avenue from the quad, cheering as the presidents of Ireland and Malta arrived 
President of Malta George Vella and President Michael D Higgins visit UCC. Picture: Maxwells 

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 17:30
Eoin English

Hundreds of college students turned out today to welcome two presidents on an official visit to University College Cork (UCC).

A huge crowd, up to eight deep in places, lined the avenue from the quad to the plaza outside the student centre and the Honan Chapel and cheered as the Presidents of Ireland and Malta arrived for the special campus visit.

Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina, who are hosting President of Malta George Vella and his wife Miriam for an official three-day State visit, seemed surprised but absolutely delighted by the size of the crowd, as students cheered while the visiting dignitaries posed for official photos.

The delegation, which was greeted by UCC president Dr John O’Halloran, visited the Honan Chapel, which recently underwent a major renovation.

The presidents received a presentation from researchers at UCC’s Environmental Research Institute who are involved in energy modelling for landmark Irish climate policy, and they viewed the acclaimed The Atlas of the Great Irish Famine. Published by UCC’s Cork University Press, it was named best Irish book of 2012 and has sold more than 22,000 copies.

The book was subsequently developed into a documentary, The Hunger, a co-production by UCC, RTÉ, and Arte, the European Culture Channel. It was narrated by Liam Neeson.

On World Book Day, President Higgins and President Vella also viewed The Great Book of Ireland, which has been described as "Ireland’s modern-day Book of Kells". 

President Michael D Higgins, right, with his wife Sabina and President of Malta George Vella. Picture: Maxwells
President Michael D Higgins, right, with his wife Sabina and President of Malta George Vella. Picture: Maxwells

The modern vellum manuscript includes the original work of 121 artists, 144 poets, and nine composers, including Samuel Beckett’s last handwritten poem, poems by Seamus Heaney, and one poem by President Higgins himself, written when he was in his 40s.

President Higgins and President Vella also met several Maltese students studying in Cork thanks to Erasmus programmes.

Prof O’Halloran said it was an honour to welcome them to UCC. 

"We warmly welcome them to our campus to view some of our treasures, meet our students, and hear about our leading environmental research,” he said.  

Earlier, the delegation visited Cork City Hall, where they were received by Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan, his wife Brenda, and council chief executive Ann Doherty.

“We were honoured to welcome President Vella to Cork City Hall,” Mr Boylan said.

“I was pleased to discuss the history of our city with both presidents, and to celebrate Cork as a great place to live, work, study and invest in today. I hope this special occasion will mark the start of greater and closer links between the people of Cork and Malta.” 

The State visit, which began on Wednesday and concludes tomorrow, reciprocates the state visit of President Higgins to Malta in May 2022.

