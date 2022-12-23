President Higgins uses Christmas message to call for solidarity in Ireland

President Michael D Higgins has used his Christmas message in 2022 to call for "solidarity" in Ireland.

In his annual message, the President welcomed the many people who are spending their first Christmas in Ireland, including those who were displaced by war, mentioning how the Irish know exactly what it feels like, as at the turn of the last century, over half of the people who had been born in Ireland were living abroad.

"This fact, along with the emigration that was to follow during the early decades of the Irish State, have shaped us profoundly as a people — we can, through the experience of our own ancestors, know what it is to be the migrant, to be displaced," he said.

President Higgins also noted that this festive period is the first in a number of years where there are no restrictions relating to Covid-19 — making it a "special" Christmas.

He said: "This Christmas will be a particularly special one for many, as once more, and having moved beyond our necessary Covid restrictions, they can come together as groups and families, and also welcome loved ones home — from among the many Irish who are scattered across the globe.

In the midst of our renewed celebrations, it is important that we reflect on the place where we now find ourselves in our post-Covid circumstance, asking ourselves how we can make best use of our experience — have we as a society arrived at a better place, a new way of living founded on a genuine sense of the collective so generously demonstrated during the pandemic?

The President also used his Christmas message to reflect on the year, in particular the tragedy in Creeslough and the death of Pte Seán Rooney.

Expressing his sympathies to the people of Creeslough, he said: "I hope this coming year will bring you some space for healing and that, along with your profound sadness, your loved ones can be remembered with appreciation by you for all that was shared with them, your lives together."

The scene of the explosion in Creeslough where 10 people lost their lives. (NW newspix)

"May I thank all those who will continue to care for our communities throughout the Christmas season.

"We are deeply grateful to those who work in our hospitals and emergency services, the volunteers who will be attending to the needs of the homeless, the vulnerable and the marginalised, and to all those who so generously give up so much of their Christmas to the needs of others.

We are all thinking this week of the grief being experienced by the family of Seán Rooney, by the families of those injured in Lebanon, and in particular the family of Shane Kearney.

"All events occurring in conflict zones, conflict zones so near the homeland of Jesus Christ whose birth we celebrate at this time, and where efforts and peace-making is in such short supply, where suffering and exclusion is deepening.

"May I assure the women and men of our Defence Forces that your sacrifices for peace are greatly appreciated by the people of Ireland."

The President finished his message with a note of hope, asking society to "craft together a shared future, defined by compassion, care, includsion and equality."

He added: "A society whose values embody the vision of the brave men and women who helped to realise the foundation of our Republic and whose centenary we continue to mark.

"May I wish each and every one of you, wherever you may be, a peaceful and happy Christmas."