Housekeeper's husband arrested over killing of Cork bishop in LA

Police investigating the murder of Bishop David O’Connell were last night interviewing a 65-year-old man who did some work for the bishop as investigators probe if the killing was linked to a dispute about money.

The suspect, named by police as Carlos Medina, is the husband of the bishop's housekeeper.

Police investigating the murder of the 69-year-old auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles arrested Carlos Medina in Torrance, California at 8.15am local time on Monday (4.15pm GMT).

Chief of Los Angeles County Sherriffs Department, Robert Luna, identified the suspect at a press conference and said he was arrested after a stand-off at his home.

He said Special Enforcement Bureau personnel arrived at the home on Monday morning to undertake a tactical operation. Medina was arrested after coming out of the house at 8.15am.

He also revealed that Bishop O’Connell was found dead in his home by a deacon who had gone to the house when Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting. The deacon raised the alarm and the prominent bishop was pronounced dead at the house. Police are now trying to establish exactly when Bishop O’Connell died.

Sherriff Luna said that two firearms and other evidence found as part of the police investigation are now being analysed.

The focus of the analysis will be to establish if the guns seized were used in the shooting which has shocked Los Angeles Archdiocese and Bishop O’Connell’s native Cork. The bishop was a native of Brooklodge in Glanmire and celebrated his first Mass as a priest in the Sacred Heart Church in June 1979.

Authorities talk near the home of Bishop David O'Connell in Hacienda Heights, Calif. Picture: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Sherriff Luna commended the people who came forward with information about Medina and urged anyone with further information to come too.

He said police are trying to establish a motive for the crime and said he was not certain that there was a dispute between the two men.

He said the possibility of a dispute between the men was raised by a witness. Detectives will seek to establish if there was any truth to a suggestion the dispute related to money.

The suspect’s wife has been interviewed by detectives. Sherriff Luna said she was cooperating with investigators.

Sherriff Luna added: “Based on what I know, the suspect had been at the bishop’s house before for work – there was perhaps some kind of a working relationship but we are trying to establish that.”

He also said that even though he did not personally know Bishop O’Connell, “this bishop made a huge difference in our community – he was loved.” He had a passion for serving those in need, he added.

During the press conference, Senator Bob Anchuleta said Bishop O’Connell touched everyone all over Los Angeles.

Archbishop Jose Gomez told the press conference that Bishop O’Connell spoke Spanish fluently in an Irish accent, and described him as a good bishop and a man of peace.

He broke down in tears as he said the archdiocese is very sad to lose him. Sherriff Luna moved to comfort him for a moment, before Archbishop Gomez asked for prayers for Bishop O’Connell’s family.

All county flags in Los Angeles have been lowered to half-mast in his honour, the press conference heard.

No funeral arrangements have yet been made for the popular bishop. Vigils are being held each evening this week outside his home, where he was killed.