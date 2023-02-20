A person has been arrested for the murder of Bishop David O’Connell, according to media reports in the US.

While the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department are not confirming an arrest, the Los Angeles Times reports that law enforcement sources have revealed that an arrest has been made in the case.

The shooting on Saturday at Bishop O’Connell’s home on Hacienda Heights shocked the archdiocese of Los Angeles, where he served as an auxiliary bishop since 2015.

The 69-year-old Brooklodge, Glanmire native was remembered in Mass on Monday morning at the Sacred Heard Church in his native parish of Glounthaune.

A memorial of flowers and candles have been laid outside his house in LA since the police cordons were removed from the scene of the shooting on Sunday evening.

Bishop O’Connell was due to take part in Ash Wednesday ceremonies in a local parish on Wednesday.

He was “a joyful man, a cheery man, a man with a great Irish brogue and a joke always on his lips ready to go”, according to a priest of his local parish.

At the scheduled 10am Mass in LA's St John Vianney parish church on Sunday morning, Fr Joe Choi spoke of the sadness of the local community at the shooting.

He described the bishop as joyful and cheery, and said that people would miss him greatly.

"We will miss hearing his jokes and hearing his Irish brogue and having his presence in our community."

Fr Choi said that prior to being consecrated a bishop in 2015, Bishop O’Connell’s priestly mission “was serving as a priest in South Central LA in one of the poorest parishes and schools in our archdiocese”.

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, described Bishop O'Connell as a longtime peacemaker and fighter for justice in his adopted home of Los Angeles.