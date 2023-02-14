'Oldest swingers' in Cork celebrate their joint 90th birthday

Twin sisters Sheila McCarthy and Maura O'Keeffe are due to celebrate their milestone birthday with a family party in Glounthaune on Friday
'Oldest swingers' in Cork celebrate their joint 90th birthday

Twins Sheila McCarthy (left) and Maura O'Keeffe will be having a big party on Friday night to celebrate their 90th birthday. Picture: Red FM

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 20:00
Olivia Kelleher

Twin sisters from Cork who celebrated their 90th birthday today have attributed their longevity to their keen sense of humour.

Sheila McCarthy and her sister Maura O'Keeffe, who both had the maiden name of Cahill and grew up on the Mill Rd in Midleton, Co Cork, are due to celebrate their milestone birthday with a family party in the Elm Tree restaurant in Glounthaune on Friday.

In an interview with The Neil Prendeville Show, on Cork's Red FM, Sheila joked that they were the "oldest swingers in town".

Mrs McCarthy still lives on the land in Midleton where she grew up with Maura residing about "10 minutes' walk away". The pair were born on Valentine's Day in 1933.

Sheila says she and her sister grew up in a family of five, all of whom are still alive.

"I have a sister [Nell] in Louisiana, who is a nun," she said.

She is about 83. She rings three times a day. Could you imagine that? Three times a day from America. She'd be looking for all the news!

"She comes every year for about six weeks. She stays with me. 

"My husband died about seven years ago. I was over 50 years married. 

"I have five children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren and I have a set of twins myself."

Sheila admits that she can't wait for their big party on Friday night, which has "about 30 [people] going".

The cottage where the Cahill twins grew up was knocked down many years ago to build a two-storey house in which Sheila lives. Members of her family have lived on the same site going back about a hundred years.

Sheila recalls a happy-but-tough life as a youngster.

"My father worked in the mills," she said.

"We used to walk to school every day. I am telling you they were [tough times].

We were about 12 years of age when the Second World War was on. There was hardly anything to eat. 

"You couldn't get it. There was a ration book. And you would get stamps and with so many stamps you would get an item."

Key to long life

Sheila says that the key to a long life is not taking things too seriously, and perhaps avoiding alcohol.

"Once in my life I drank," she said. 

"I took the pledge and wouldn't take it. I laugh a lot and with great jokes and everything."

She enjoys spending time with her twin Maura who comes to her house every day for a chat and to do a little bit of housework.

"She is great," said Sheila. "She is houseproud and does a bit of work around the place."

Retired Cork footballer Orlagh Farmer is a granddaughter of Sheila's. 

Cork All-Ireland winning footballer Orlagh Farmer. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Cork All-Ireland winning footballer Orlagh Farmer. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The multiple All-Ireland-winning footballer said she has a "great bond" with her grandmother.

"I would be lost without her," she said. 

"She brightens up the day. I am in the process of collecting her stories to collate into a little book. I record her on my phone audio and I type up the stories. We will always have them to pass on to the kids and grandkids.

"I put her [Sheila] on Instagram a few years ago. Sheila Bells — with her insight and wisdom."

Read More

Ageing well: it’s in our own hands

More in this section

Nuns from Sisters of St Clare to depart Kenmare after more than 160 years Nuns from Sisters of St Clare to depart Kenmare after more than 160 years
Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Cork council seeks funding to take over maintenance of sub-standard housing estates
Cork to get new 'island city' urban sculpture trail Cork to get new 'island city' urban sculpture trail
Place: MidletonPlace: Orlagh Farmer
<p> Naoise Connolly Ryan at her home in Cork City. Her husband, Mick Ryan from Lahinch, Co Clare, died when a Boeing 737 Max crashed minutes after taking off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2019. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Irish widow devastated over decision to not reopen plane crash plea deal

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.252 s