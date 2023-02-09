'Ava is on her way to being cured of cancer': Joe Biden praises Waterford man's daughter

A young cancer survivor with roots in Ireland received a special mention from US President Joe Biden during this week's State of the Union address.

Ava Barron, and her parents — Waterford man Maurice and Kandice — were special guest of the First Lady during the major US speech.

Ava, who overcame cancer to become “a rambunctious toddler”, was referenced by Mr Biden in his speech after Mr Barron had written to the president to thank him for inspiring them.

The Waterford man explained he first met Mr Biden when he was invited to the launch of the Cancer Moonshot programme in the White House early last year.

That invitation came after Mr Barron wrote a personal letter to Mr Biden, telling him the president's family had "inspired" the Barrons while their daughter was battling cancer.

"I kind of explained how we drew strength from his strength and just to thank him. To thank him for expressing his emotions."

Mr Biden's son, Beau, died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Mr Barron assumed he had had his "one and only chance" to attend the White House but he later received the impromptu phone call offering him and his family the opportunity to attend the State of the Union address as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

"It's an incredible thing to tell somebody. You'd love to shout it from the rooftops but we were under very strict orders to keep it to ourselves."

Ava Barron. Picture: @potus Instagram

During the State of the Union speech, Mr Biden began by introducing Maurice and Kandice, who were wed in the same chapel as he and his wife in New York City.

Speaking on how he became to know the family, Mr Biden said: “He [Maurice] wrote us a letter about his little daughter Ava and I saw her just before I came over. She was just a year old when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, cancer.

“After 26 blood transfusions, 11 rounds of radiation, eight rounds of chemotherapy and one kidney removed, [she] was given a 5% survival rate.”

Mr Biden said despite their hardships, the Barrons remained positive and held out hope for their daughter's survival.

“Little Ava never gave up hope. She turns four next month. They just found out Ava is beating the odds and is on her way to being cured of cancer, and she’s watching from the White House tonight if she’s not asleep already."

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Ryan Tubridy Show, Mr Barron said the president was late to the State of the Union address because he stopped off to meet Ava in the movie room of the White House, where she was due to watch the speech.

The Barrons travelled to the State of the Union address in the First Lady's motorcade with Bono, whom they found warm and engaging. The other guests included the parents of Tyre Nichols and the Ukrainian ambassador to the US.

The Waterford man also urged Mr Biden to visit the county when he next comes to Ireland, saying the president told him: “I’m planning to go home soon”.

"I officially invited him to Waterford and he said we’ll definitely do that."

Mr Barron's uncle is the current mayor of Waterford and his father is a former mayor.