Solution found for Clonakilty schoolboys without first-year place

The 14 boys who could not get a place in Clonakilty Community College (CCC) have now been offered spaces in the first year classes for the next academic year.

The boys had lost out on spaces when admissions were allocated last year and could not find alternative places in other schools in their area as the CCC is the only post-primary school for boys in the Clonakilty area. The co-educational school is one of two post-primary schools in the town — the other being the all-girl Sacred Heart Secondary School.