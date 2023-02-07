Union warns of increasing burnout among teachers

Concern is growing over the extent of burnout experienced by primary teachers, with 90% admitting they struggle with the difficult workload involved.

These results were highlighted in an extensive research project compiled by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), in which they addressed findings on teachers’ workloads and carried out an audit on principals’ time management.

Nine out of ten teachers surveyed said teaching has become much more “stressful”, “demanding”, “challenging”, “inflexible” and/or “hectic” in the last five years.

The report contains feedback from over 4,000 teachers and 1,100 school leaders.

Many of those surveyed said that the job focuses largely on excessive paperwork, which they feel has no benefit on the quality of their teaching and pupils’ learning.

The results highlighted that many feel their workload is ‘bursting at the seams’ as they struggle to keep on top of demands including the ever-expanding curriculum and are inundated with new initiatives.

School principals said their occupation is having a detrimental impact on their health and wellbeing.

They also expressed concern over the unattainable hours many of them are forced to put in to keep up with workloads, with many expressing they work an average of 15 additional hours each week outside of their school day, some 600 hours over the course of a school year.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle said: “The teaching profession in Ireland has been well regarded and respected for generations. If the Department of Education wants to ensure that Ireland retains its reputation for having a high-quality education system, they must urgently reduce the work overload which is putting huge strain on teachers and school leaders in primary and special schools."

Speaking on the right to disconnect, Mr Boyle said it is not sector-specific and so all workers should be entitled to this. He called upon the Government to recognise the "damage that is being done" to teachers who have an unrealistic list of expectations placed upon them.

“As the framework for a revised primary curriculum comes into focus, the Irish Government has some decisions to make. They have failed to address our overcrowded classrooms and there continues to be a lack of a middle-management support structure in many schools.

“The INTO is particularly concerned that the Department of Education has routinely failed to adopt a coherent plan to support equitable and sustainable workload in our primary and special schools. It is now time for a root-and-branch review of the systems and policies which underpin the delivery of primary education in this country.”

In response to the findings of this report, the INTO has set out a number of key recommendations to support teachers and principals. These include:

A fundamental review of the system to include a focus on school governance and school infrastructural support.

The appointment of administrative principals in all schools with more than 10 staff members, and to schools with special classes.

The provision of two leadership and management release days per week for teaching principals, together with release days for deputy principals, pro-rata, depending on school size.

Access to a HR advisory service for all principals to support them with such matters.

Restoration of assistant principal posts, many of which have been lost to schools since 2009.

Guidelines to be issued to inform planning for special education with less demands for paperwork from teachers.