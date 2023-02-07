MTU in 'close contact' with gardaí following 'significant' IT breach

Munster Technological University (MTU) is now in “close contact” with gardaí, the National Cyber Security Centre, and other authorities following a “significant” IT breach which closed its four Cork campuses.

MTU’s IT security systems detected this breach at an early stage, a statement from the university said, and it is currently assessing the most appropriate solutions to allow a return to teaching as normal and reopen campuses.

But the four Cork campuses - Bishopstown, National Maritime College of Ireland, Crawford College of Art & Design and Cork School of Music – will remain closed on Wednesday “to ensure robust student and staff data protection”.

Core systems such as email, HR, finance, payroll and others are unaffected by this breach and are continuing to operate as normal.

This also means that the majority of staff can continue to work remotely while a safe return to teaching is found, a statement from the university said.

“Following the significant IT breach and telephone outage that occurred over the weekend, MTU Cork campuses remain closed today and tomorrow [Wednesday, February 8] as we continue to assess the situation. We have taken this decision in order to ensure robust student and staff data protection, which is of utmost importance to us. Our campuses in Kerry remain unaffected,” a statement from MTU said.

“Following the breach, we have been in close contact with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders including An Garda Síochána, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Higher Education Authority and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

“MTU’s IT security systems were able to detect this breach at an early stage, and we are currently assessing the most appropriate solutions to allow us to return to teaching as normal and reopen our campuses."

The university said it is following all appropriate procedures and protocols to ensure the security of their systems and the wellbeing of staff and students is maintained.

"Our students’ education is a top priority for us and we appreciate the patience of all students, staff and stakeholders while we complete this vital work," the statement added.

“We have robust contingency plans in place for such an event and this means that core systems such as email, HR, finance, payroll and others are unaffected by this breach and are continuing to operate as normal. This also means that the majority of our staff can continue to work remotely while we plan our safe return to teaching.

“Finally, the welfare of our staff and students remains our number one priority. Our student counselling service is continuing to operate at this time to offer support to any students who may need it. We are also extending this support to any of our staff who may be in need at this time.”