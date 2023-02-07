Six people and a dog airlifted from Waterford beach after being cut off by tide

Rescue 117 and Bonmahon Lifeboat and Coastguard unit were scrambled shortly before 5pm yesterday after receiving the call
Rescue 117, which was involved in airlifting six people and a dog from a Waterford beach after they were trapped. File Picture: John Hennessy

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 09:11
Sarah Slater

Six people and their dog made a lucky escape on Monday evening when they had to be rescued by emergency services on a Co Waterford beach.

The air and sea rescue Sikorsky helicopter R117 based at Waterford Airport and Bonmahon Lifeboat and Coastguard Unit received a call-out after the six people who were all part of one group were cut off at an area known as the long string, just at the edge of Annestown village shortly before 5pm.

It is understood the group were cut off by the incoming tide and, luckily, they were able to make contact with emergency services by mobile phone and give them their exact location.

The group along with their dog were airlifted by helicopter 117 and were taken to a safe location where they were accessed by the Coast Guard unit. There were no injuries reported among the party, or their dog.

In a statement Bonmahon Lifeboat said: “A number of persons plus one dog were cut off by the tide at the East side (of the beach). Rescue 117 and Bonmahon Coast Guard Unit (were) also on scene.

“The casualties were lifted by R117 and handed over to the Coastguard Unit. Well done to all involved.” 

Annestown is an attractive bathing place. It is popular with surfers and swimmers alike. Annestown Strand, with its sea arch and islands, is an attractive bathing place and is popular with surfers and swimmers alike.

The beach is a remote beach with a shoreline mix of sand and rock. At low tide, there are a few sea arches and caves to explore. 

Sod turned on new €5.3m Coast Guard facility in Waterford

