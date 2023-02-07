Six people and a dog airlifted from Waterford beach after being cut off by tide

Six people and their dog made a lucky escape on Monday evening when they had to be rescued by emergency services on a Co Waterford beach.

The air and sea rescue Sikorsky helicopter R117 based at Waterford Airport and Bonmahon Lifeboat and Coastguard Unit received a call-out after the six people who were all part of one group were cut off at an area known as the long string, just at the edge of Annestown village shortly before 5pm.