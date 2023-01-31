Cork building to get specialist cleaning ahead of becoming tech hub

Cork building to get specialist cleaning ahead of becoming tech hub

The Butter Exchange building at Shandon where there are plans to convert the building into a technology and innovation hub called Shandon Exchange. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 17:30
Eoin English

A protected landmark Cork city building which has lain vacant for more than a decade is set to undergo specialist cleaning ahead of its regeneration as a tech and jobs hub.

Recreate Shandon CLG, the group which plans to restore and refurbish the historic former Butter Exchange building and craft centre in Shandon as a technology hub and enterprise centre, is set to embark on a major cleaning of the structure’s key heritage elements, including its portico and external walls, within weeks.

It marks a key milestone in the ambitious regeneration project, which has been several years in the pipeline.

Recreate Shandon, spearheaded by Sean O’Sullivan, the founder of the Seabrook Technology Group, was set up as a non-profit enterprise in 2020 to drive the regeneration of the striking building located in the shadow of the city’s famous Shandon steeple.

Restoration

The group secured planning permission last summer for a change of use from a craft centre to a technology hub and enterprise centre, with 140sqm of new accommodation internally, and the adaption and upgrade of the building fabric including roofs, floors and walls, included.

And in an update this week, the group said the proposed specialist cleaning works are for the maintenance of the external walls in advance of any major refurbishment project at a later stage.

“The overall policy is to retain, restore and enhance the integrity and significance of the building in line with international charters and best practice,” it said.

The works will include a cleaning and tidy-up of the external elevations of the structure, including the external walls and portico, which will involve specialist removal of plant growth and moss, steam cleaning of the plasterwork and brickwork and repairing joints and loose material.

The works will be confined to the external historic fabric and some essential associated repairs that are likely to arise, they said.

The works are due to go to tender within days, with the appointment of a specialist contractor expected mid-March with works expected to start on site soon afterwards, and last about three weeks.

Footfall

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the progress update.

“The Shandon area has been a priority for a long time and Recreate Shandon hope to make this building vibrant again,” he said.

“The details of the anchor tenants will come in time but hopefully this project will increase footfall to an area which is set to benefit from the huge restoration that is ongoing in the area.” 

Recreate Shandon has also confirmed plans to apply soon for funding from Enterprise Ireland’s Regional Enterprise Development Fund to regenerate the building for modern office use.

The building was first developed in 1769 and became one of the most important commercial centres in Cork for the next 200 years until its closure in 1924. It was then home to a craft hub and hat factory for many years. It has been closed since 2008.

The building is a protected structure and is also included on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

In previous statements, Recreate Shandon has said the new hub will attract high-tech start-up enterprises in the ICT and digital sectors and will become a space where businesses, universities, and multinationals can exchange ideas, innovate, and develop cutting-edge products and services.

Read More

Parents call for fleet safety audit after Cork school bus driver injured

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jun 19, 2020 Kerry TD Brendan Griffin will not contest next general election
Greater Skellig coast to be marked as area of critical importance to marine conservation Greater Skellig coast to be marked as area of critical importance to marine conservation
File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. A failure to protect residents from abuse among issues at Clare hospital
technologyPlace: Cork
<p>Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has called for an external review of all buses in the fleet.</p>

Parents call for fleet safety audit after Cork school bus driver injured

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s