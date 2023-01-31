Parents call for fleet safety audit after Cork school bus driver injured

Parents have called for a fleet safety audit after a school bus driver was injured following “a mechanical incident” on a school bus route in Cork.

Bus Éireann confirmed on Monday evening it had launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on a school bus as it was transporting students near Kinsale at about 4.30pm on Monday.

The bus, which was being operated by a private contractor under contract to Bus Éireann for the school transport service, was transporting secondary school students from Kinsale Community College to Nohoval when it apparently broke down between Minane Bridge and Riverstick.

Several students contacted their parents to come and collect them.

However, when one parent arrived, he found the bus driver had suffered nasty scald-type injuries to his arms. It is believed he may suffered the injuries while investigating an overheating engine and that the injuries were caused by steam.

The parent took the bus driver to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Grainne Lynch, the mother of two students who were on the bus at the time, said there had been issues with school buses operating on that route since last August — some have been logistics problems but others have been mechanical.

She said the bus operating on the route broke down one day last week, and the previous week too after what appears to have been engine overheating issues.

She said on these occasions, the driver had pulled the vehicle in for several minutes before being able to proceed.

“We have no issue with the bus driver or with the quality of the service he provides but we have concerns about the vehicles,” she said.

Bus Éireann needs to review the contract and consider whether it’s sufficiently inspecting the quality of the fleet.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bus Éireann confirmed it was investigating a report of “a mechanical incident” on a school transport contractor vehicle near Kinsale at about 4.30pm on Monday.

“The vehicle did not catch fire and the incident is currently being investigated by Bus Éireann,” the company said.

“No children were injured, and they were accommodated on an alternative vehicle.

“Safety is a key priority in operating school transport services.”

But Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said given the repeated issues with buses on this specific route, and the concerns of parents now, a detailed investigation is required.

“I will be calling for an external review of all buses in the fleet. Bus Éreann needs to conduct a full audit of the safety of all the vehicles it uses on the school transport service,” he said.