Cork residents threaten to block construction of social housing in estate

Residents have threatened to mount a blockade and halt construction on 44 social housing units planned for their estate in Cork.

It is the second time in recent months that residents of an estate in Cork have criticised the approach which sees the local authority working with private developers to deliver social or affordable homes in partially built private estates which were originally granted planning for private homes.

Just weeks after residents of Eagle Valley in Wilton spoke out over the approach, the residents of the 94-unit Lios Cara estate in Killeens, near Blarney, have now spoken out after the original plan for 44 additional private dwellings in the next phase of their estate’s development was changed to social housing.

It is understood that after the original developer of the 94 homes went into receivership, the receiver sold the undeveloped portion of the estate with planning for 44 homes already in place.

It is understood that Cork City Council has now entered into an agreement with another developer, following a competitive dialogue process, to build 44 social homes there — seven two-bedroom townhouses, 32 three-bedroom townhouses, and five four-bedroom semi-detached houses.

They are part of the estimated 2,951 homes in the council’s social, affordable, and cost-rental housing pipeline.

'Frustration and anxiety'

The residents of Lios Cara say this change came out of the blue.

“This change in direction has caused a lot of frustration, anxiety, and uncertainty for the current residents," they said in correspondence to local public representatives.

They said they were told previously that the additional houses would be private in keeping with the existing development.

They said they were also told at a meeting with public representatives in 2020 that the additional homes would be sold by an estate agent, and that they have had no official contact from the local authority or the developers about “the new direction for the site”.

They have now threatened to mount a "peaceful" blockade of the estate from Wednesday — a move which would prevent construction on the building site — until they get meetings with the various parties to discuss the situation.

The residents’ association has been asked for comment.

'Much-needed housing'

Local FG Cllr Damian Boylan said he understands the residents’ concerns and said a compromise must be found.

“But people must remember that we are in the midst of a housing crisis and this is an effort on the part of the local authority to deliver much-needed housing,” he said.

“These proposed houses will provide homes for 44 families, they will give children a stable roof over their heads. I will be working to ensure that the council is more proactive in its management of such local authority homes, or that in this case, the homes are managed by a housing body that has a good track record in this area.”

Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn said the residents have fair points and that a mix of social and affordable homes should have been considered.

“It would have been far wiser for the council to consult with residents and if they had, they would have found a high demand for people who want to live and buy in the area and who are being outpriced,” he said.

“It is unfair and unwise of the council to include a scheme of social homes only. I believe we should be delivering a mix of social and affordable in all developments.”