Record number of calls to SVP in Cork as demand for services spirals nationwide

A charity is reporting record levels of calls in the south of the country as the "new poor" feel the squeeze of cost-of-living increases.
The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is reporting a higher rate of calls per capita in Cork and Kerry than anywhere else in the country, with regional co-ordinator Gerry Garvey saying that callers were in need of food support vouchers, additional support to cover rising utility bills, or emergency rental assistance.
Few have escaped the effects of the crippling cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills, grocery prices, and fuel costs all soaring in recent months, said Mr Garvey.
“I’ve often spoken about the emergence of the ‘new poor’, the middle-class working families who are now being affected by these rising costs," he said. "These people are really feeling the squeeze and have begun to turn to us for help.”
Rising demands for services became alarmingly clear over the Christmas period, where Mr Garvey recalled working “hell for leather” for six weeks in the run-up to the holidays and the issues have not resolved since.
In order to continue meeting the high level of demand for its services, SVP is hosting an open evening at the Aula Maxima in University College Cork on Monday, January 30, from 7.30pm, in an effort to recruit new volunteers.
With increased demand for services in the city and with services stretched across a wider cohort, Mr Garvey wishes to “encourage everyone to come along and make a decision”.
- If you are unable to attend and would like to find out more, contact Ellmarie Spillane, SVP membership officer, on 021 4270444 / 086-1837273 or email Ellmarie.spillane@svp.ie.