Record number of calls to SVP in Cork as demand for services spirals nationwide

A charity is reporting record levels of calls in the south of the country as the "new poor" feel the squeeze of cost-of-living increases.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is reporting a higher rate of calls per capita in Cork and Kerry than anywhere else in the country, with regional co-ordinator Gerry Garvey saying that callers were in need of food support vouchers, additional support to cover rising utility bills, or emergency rental assistance.