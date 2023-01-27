Homeless woman found seeking shelter in tumble dryer

A volunteer for a homeless service said he was stunned to discover a young woman taking shelter in a tumble dryer.

Streetlink Homeless Support, a small group founded in March 2020, encountered the woman in Ballymun earlier this week, describing the situation as "degrading". The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has since been in contact with the woman.

It comes as the number of people using homeless accommodation hit a new record for a sixth straight month.

Some 8,190 adults and 3,442 children were recorded as homeless last month. Of the total number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in the week up to Christmas, 71% were in Dublin.

Streetlink Homeless Support CEO Padraig Drummond said he discovered the woman's situation last Tuesday and that she said she was reluctant to use hostel emergency accommodation.

"We were on outreach last Tuesday when we came across her," Mr Drummond said.

"She is in her late 20a, she does have addiction issues, it's the reason she is in the street, but at the same time these are not the conditions she should be in.

"She should be in suitable accommodation."

Mr Drummond said the woman had said she was sleeping in the dryer near a garage and that she said she felt emergency accommodation was unsafe.

He said Streetlink operates on the northside of Dublin and in the north and south inner city and is currently engaged with the Charity Regulator regarding registration.

One issue highlighted by Mr Drummond was the growth in the use of crack cocaine — something already raised as an issue by other support organisations working with those who are homeless.

It is understood that others working in homeless support were aware of a separate incident late last year in which a woman was sleeping close to a dryer.

The DRHE said it was aware of the case highlighted this week.

A spokesperson said: "The DRHE is aware of the reports circulating on Twitter and the Dublin Outreach team are engaging with the individual in question. We ask that the public alerts us if they see any person sleeping rough, via our Dublin Rough Sleeper Alerts App, our website homelessdublin.ie or telephone: 01-8720185."