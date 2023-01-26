Funeral hears man who died in alleged Cork hospital assault was 'one of the gentlest people'

The funeral of Matthew Healy was told this afternoon that he was a gentle person who loved his family, his religious faith and technology.

The 89-year-old from Berrings died last Sunday following an alleged assault at the Mercy University Hospital.

A man has been charged with his murder.

This afternoon, family, friends and neighbours gathered at St Mary’s Church in Berrings for his funeral Mass, just over three weeks after the death of his wife Delia.

A framed photo of the couple, taken 13 years ago following the birth of their grandson Matthew, sat on a table beside the coffin during the ceremony in St Mary’s Church.

The strong faith held by Matthew was symbolised by a finger rosary which was laid on the table at the start of the ceremony, on top of an iPad to signify his life-long love of technology.

The chief celebrant for the concelebrated Mass was local curate Fr Patrick McCarthy, while chaplain for the Mercy University Hospital, Fr Pat McCarthy, was in the congregation.

Bishop William Crean sent a message of condolences to the Healy family which was read out by Fr Patrick McCarthy.

In his sermon, Fr McCarthy said that Matthew and Delia regularly attended St Mary’s Church. He said that Matthew brought “his whole self and that of others to the Eucharist every day, for he came back day-after-day to do so”.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Matthew Healy into St Mary's Church in Berrings, Co Cork.

“From an early age he assumed great responsibilities in an era that wasn’t mechanised. Everyday life was tough and hard; however goodness triumphed over hardship, for he was one of the gentlest people you could meet. Did not our Lord say blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the kingdom of heaven?”

He said however that hope in the “hereafter” doesn’t mitigate against people’s grief for both Matthew and Delia, two people who meant the world to their family.

He continued: “Rather our grieving is tempered by our trust that they are now in the hands of God — loving, caring and gentle hands — the kind of hands Matthew himself had.”

Fr McCarthy said that everyone has a story to tell of Matthew, something that brings a smile to their faces.

He said: “Many may be surprised to hear that Matthew was keen on technology, owning a video camera back in the 1970s and ‘80s: the big heavy ones you’d have to carry on your shoulders. Our local school used to ask him to record their major events. On our mementos table is his iPad which, among other things, he used to follow the Mass locally on webcam when he wasn’t well enough to come to Church.”

Fr McCarthy said he had pride in each of his children and grandchildren and was always asking about them.

He continued: “The picture on the table of mementos was taken on the occasion of the birth of the grandchild named after him 13 years ago. It is a beautiful picture with real joy on the faces of Matthew and Delia.

May that picture, with the joy it expresses, be our lasting memory of both Matthew and Delia.

Prayers were also offered for Delia, his late daughter Christine and two of Matthew’s siblings who pre-deceased him. Christine died in a drowning accident several years ago.

Prayers of the Faithful were offered by his grandchildren. Matthew was laid to rest privately after this afternoon’s Mass.