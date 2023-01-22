Man dies at Cork's Mercy University Hospital after being attacked by fellow patient

An elderly patient has died after he was attacked by another patient in Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The man who has died is understood to have been a native of mid-Cork, aged 89. It's understood he did not know the other patient.

A man in his 30s from the North side of Cork city is in custody and a major garda investigation is underway.

The incident occurred in a ward in the main block of the city centre hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The exact details of what happened are under investigation but it is understood that an inpatient in his 80s, who was in a ward of the hospital, was apparently attacked by another inpatient some time before 5am.

Medical staff raised the alarm and immediate and frantic efforts were made to resuscitate the elderly man but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí were alerted and another man, who was also an inpatient, was arrested nearby.

The ward has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

It is not yet known if there were other people in the ward at the time of the incident.

A key aspect of the investigation will be to establish a motive for the attack.

A post mortem on the dead man’s remains is due to take place later.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving two male patients in the hospital shortly after 5:30am this morning.

"A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."

They added that they are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.