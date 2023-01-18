Tents for refugees in sub-zero conditions 'do not meet Ireland's international obligations'

A representative for the Jesuit Refugee Centre has told of the conditions being experienced by asylum seekers sleeping in tented accommodation in Co Clare.

Eugene Quinn visited the direct provision centre in Knockalisheen in Meelick where 88 asylum seekers are being accommodated in 11 tents.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth said earlier this month that it will endeavour to ensure that the use of tents there is a short-term measure, but warned “in the context of the accommodation shortage, the priority must remain on providing shelter”.

The Department said the war in Ukraine, combined with the high number of international protection applicants, continues to put real pressure on the Government’s ability to offer accommodation and has resulted in the largest humanitarian effort in the State’s history.

The situation has left refugees sleeping in tents in sub-zero conditions.

"There are 88 men staying in 11 tents — eight per tent — with just beds, no furniture, their belongings in bags beside their bed", Mr Quinn said.

Showers and toilets are external, with food served in the main centre and there is external heating that flows through the tents, he explained.

The men he spoke with were stoic and had previously been in a transit centre and had been focused on registering their protection claim, he added.

All had been processed with assistance from the local social welfare office, although some had to travel to Dublin, he said. All were now receiving social welfare.

Mr Quinn said that many of the men had suffered on their journey to Ireland when they were fleeing conflict. They are from Algeria, Georgia, Afghanistan and some from Africa.

“Tents do not meet Ireland's international obligations," he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The 88 men have not been given any indication of how long they will stay in the tented accommodation, the last group had stayed in tents for three months, he said.

Mr Quinn warned that there was “a huge dislocation” and “massive adjustment” for the men, many of whom did not speak English so it was difficult to assess their physical or mental health to offer appropriate supports.