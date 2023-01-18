Bessborough: Expert cannot rule out more human remains on site earmarked for apartments

Bessborough: Expert cannot rule out more human remains on site earmarked for apartments

The entrance to Bessborough Centre in Cork.

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Eoin English

The potential for unrecorded 20th-century human remains at a site in Bessborough earmarked for apartments cannot be discounted, an expert forensic archaeologist has said.

Dr Niamh McCullagh’s assessment of the site is contained in a detailed report she was commissioned to prepare on behalf of developers, MWB Two, as part of their planning application for 92 apartments on the grounds of the former mother and baby home estate in Cork.

A planning decision is due within days.

Several submissions on the planning file from survivor support groups and from elected representatives have called for the application to be rejected pending a full forensic archaeological examination of the site.

The Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation reported that between 1922 and 1998, some 923 children died while resident in Bessborough.

But it was only able to locate 64 of these burials. The final resting place of 859 infants remains unknown.

Survivor groups believe many are buried within Bessborough in unmarked graves.

Planning refused

In May 2021, MWB Two was refused planning by Cork City Council and by An Bord Pleanála for a larger apartment scheme on roughly the same site because it overlapped an area marked on a 1950’s Ordnance Survey (OSi) trace map as a ‘Children's Burial Ground’.

It played a key role in the planning refusal following a three-day Bord Pleanala oral hearing.

But in this second planning application on lands next to this sensitive area, MWB Two says conditions could be attached to a grant of planning which would guarantee a precautionary approach to development, with specified forensic archaeological monitoring controls in place.

Read More

A Mother's Voice: 'I was sent away. I was a pariah'

More in this section

Pit bulls, alsations, and rottweilers seized in Co Limerick Pit bulls, alsations, and rottweilers seized in Co Limerick
Gardaí will struggle to identify body of man found in Mallow house Remains of man found in derelict Mallow house identified as homeowner
'Our body and soul': Funeral of Carrigaline man hears how he saved people from drowning as a teen  'Our body and soul': Funeral of Carrigaline man hears how he saved people from drowning as a teen 
#Mother and Baby Homes#HousingPlace: BessboroughPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>The winning numbers were 1, 12, 18, 40 and 43.</p>

Cork punter scoops Euromillions top prize

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s