Bessborough: Expert cannot rule out more human remains on site earmarked for apartments

The potential for unrecorded 20th-century human remains at a site in Bessborough earmarked for apartments cannot be discounted, an expert forensic archaeologist has said.

Dr Niamh McCullagh’s assessment of the site is contained in a detailed report she was commissioned to prepare on behalf of developers, MWB Two, as part of their planning application for 92 apartments on the grounds of the former mother and baby home estate in Cork.