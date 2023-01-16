A Mother's Voice: 'I was sent away. I was a pariah'

Deirdre Wadding, one of the women who features in A Woman’s Voice - a music and arts project at Triskel in Cork that addresses Ireland's mother and baby homes - has experienced incomprehensible trauma. She had to give up her two sons in two different institutions, and she says the silence imposed on the women involved that has further added to the pain of the situation.

“I was sent away, I was a pariah," says Wadding. "One of the really damaging things is the impact of the imposed secrecy — that you are living with a secret for so long.”

Wadding, from Wexford, was sent to Bessborough in Cork when she became pregnant in 1981; her baby son, who was named Paul (his birth name), was then adopted. She became pregnant again the following year and gave birth to another son, Diarmuid (his birth name), in Dunboyne mother and baby institution; he too was adopted.

“When I got pregnant again, it was a direct result of being traumatised by the loss and grief. I didn’t even tell my family, I pretended I had a childminding job up in Co Meath and I took myself off to Dunboyne,” she says.

Wadding began to talk about her experiences when her mother died in 1990.

“It was scary initially but I’m not scared to talk any more. It is very freeing to be able to talk and to not carry the shame — that damage that the secrecy does can only really be undone by speaking out.”

Bessborough at Blackrock in Cork was run by nuns from the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Picture: Denis Scannell

Wadding went on to have other children, when the trauma would resurface again. “Each time, I was thinking ‘I went through this and afterwards I didn’t have the child’. I know compartmentalising isn’t a healthy thing but in order to survive and get on in the world, I had to do that, as we all did, because you would fall apart if you were in the emotion of it all the time.”

She later connected with her sons, with varying outcomes. Paul was more receptive and they continue to be in touch while Diarmuid struggled and recently resumed contact after 13 years. The sons now have children of their own, something that highlights even further the losses Wadding has suffered.

"I see friends posting pictures of their grandchildren and spending time with them and it’s like a loss all over again,” she says.

Wadding says projects such as A Mother’s Voice are vital in helping amplify the voices of women who were silenced for generations and that she speaks for those who cannot, even though it has taken a huge emotional toll. She says her experiences have helped her tap into her ‘warrior energy’.

“The more you talk, the more you hear. The amount of messages I’ve got from women over the years saying 'I’ve never told anybody but I went through the same thing as you’. It matters. It really matters.”

How music can play its part

Beth McNinch is coordinating A Mother's Voice at Triskel in Cork.

As an accomplished viola player, Beth McNinch is accustomed to expressing herself through music. Now, in an ambitious new project she is aiming to give a voice to others — the women and girls who were subjected to the unimaginable but all too real cruelty of Ireland’s mother and baby institutions.

McNinch is a founder member of Musici Ireland, a female-led collective of chamber musicians, who are behind the multi-disciplinary production A Mother’s Voice, dedicated to the many women and girls who were banished to institutions while pregnant and forced to give up their babies right up to the 1990s.

It is part of the WRITE, RECORD, PEFORM residency programme at the Triskel Arts Centre in Cork, where it will have its world premiere performance at the end of this month. The project features the voices of three survivors, a newly commissioned work by Cork composers Linda and Irene Buckley, and a short film from animators Eabha Bortolozzo and Jack Kirwan.

McNinch says the reality of what happened in the institutions began to hit home during lockdown, when the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was published. “Some of the stories really haunted me, I couldn’t let it go and I wanted to find out more,” she says.

McNinch, who is originally from England but has lived in Ireland for 15 years, was also interested in the topic because her own mother was adopted as an ‘illegitimate’ baby. “As an adult, looking back I can see how it has really affected who she is, and this personal connection began to develop.”

McNinch began to research what happened at the institutions, including Bessborough in Cork and Tuam in Galway, with the help of activists and historians including Sinead McCoole, Máirín Johnston and Catherine Corless. While McNinch approached the project from a musical perspective, she knew she wanted to incorporate a visual aspect and it progressed to a more broadly artistic collaboration. Most of all, however, she wanted to include the voices of survivors, and to this end, recorded interviews with three women, Deirdre Wadding, Sheila O’Byrne and ‘Cait’, who wished to stay anonymous.

“It was a massive privilege to have these women invite me into their homes to hear these stories. I was so amazed that they can carry on and have a life, just exist — the level of trauma is unreal.”

A Mother’s Voice uses snippets of the women’s interviews but McNinch says the team behind the project was very conscious that their contributions be kept intact, especially given the fact that audio recordings of oral testimony taken as part of the Government inquiry were later destroyed.

“I had already decided I wanted to record the women when the story broke about the recordings being destroyed….I found that so upsetting.” McNinch contacted the Folklore Department at UCD, who gave her advice on doing the interviews and has now archived them. She says they are also considering making the interviews available through a QR code at the performance so people can go to a private YouTube account and listen to them.

McNinch describes the 20-minute performance as immersive and praises the composing team of Cork sisters Irene and Linda Buckley for their soundscape. “The music Irene and Linda has written is beautiful, very atmospheric…they have been incredible and really understood this from the start.

Irene and Linda Buckley. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

"There is a lovely narrative going throughout it and it does leave you with this sense of hope, which we felt was really important. You are not just being told this story but you are feeling it…inside you are experiencing the journey of finding yourself in this home and having to say goodbye to your child, searching for them, and in some cases, finding them, and having that hope at the end.”

She says the hope is that A Mother’s Voice will be picked up by other arts venues and festivals, so that the women’s stories continue to be heard, especially given that they continue to campaign for adequate acknowledgment and redress, while the battle for reproductive rights is still being fought on many fronts.

“It is important to keep that narrative going because there still really hasn’t been proper redress and apology….you look at Tuam and Bessborough, I find it very difficult, every moral person does. The way the world is going, it feels like we are going backwards in a lot of areas. This is where art is very powerful, you can keep a story alive.”