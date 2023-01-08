Carrigaline assault victim dies in hospital

Incident at Glenwood estate on December 28 had left Matt O’Neill, 29, with serious head injuries
Garda forensics officers at the scene of the assault at the Glenwood estate in Carrigaline in December. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 15:20
Pádraig Hoare

A man who was critically injured in an assault in a Cork town during the Christmas period has died.

The incident at Glenwood estate in Carrigaline on December 28 had left Matt O’Neill, aged 29, with serious head injuries. 

He was first treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Gardaí have now confirmed that Mr O’Neill has died in hospital.

They said they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Any one who was in the vicinity of Glenwood between 5pm and 5.45pm on December 28, particularly any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam of the incident, is asked to make contact, gardaí said.

Two men in their late teens have appeared in court in relation to the incident. They are Jordan Deasy, aged 18, of Ravensdale, Heron’s Rd, in Carrigaline, and Ricardo Hoey, aged 19, of Ardcarrig, Carrigaline. 

Kerry humanitarian says Greece smuggling trial ‘deeply damaging to the EU’

