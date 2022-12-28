Man in critical condition following assault in Carrigaline

A man is fighting for his life in hospital tonight after a serious assault in Carrigaline, Co Cork.
Gardai confirmed the victim, who is believed to have been stabbed, is in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the Glenwood Estate in the town at approximately 5.45pm.
A garda spokeswoman said: "The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing."
Gardaí in Togher are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.