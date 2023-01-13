Ardmore's Cliff House Hotel to convert former Waterford barracks into 'fishing lodge'

A former RIC and Garda barracks on the banks of the River Blackwater is to be used to accommodate guests of the five-star Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Co. Waterford.

Guests at what is regarded as one of the country's most luxurious hotels are to be offered the option of short-stay accommodation at the redeveloped barracks at Ballyduff Upper. The barracks is 37kms north-west of the Ardmore hotel and within 150m of the River Blackwater, where guests can fish or kayak on the river.

Waterford Council has granted planning, with 12 conditions, to Dublin-based Arkle ULC to convert the protected, three-storey structure into a "fishing lodge".

The plans will see the present entrance hall, reception area, rooms, bathroom and kitchen replaced by six bedrooms, associated ancillary living space, plus servicing and guest facilities.

A rear courtyard outbuilding will be replaced with a single-storey extension for community and social events and will be connected to the main building via a glazed link. The building's external architecture and historical pertinence will be retained.

Set on a half acre, the property was built in Scottish Baronial style by the Jacob Brothers in 1869 on behalf of the Board of Public Works and features two distinctive square turrets at opposite corners.

Originally used as a barracks for the Royal Irish Constabulary, it was vacated in 1921, burnt out during the War of Independence and opened as a Garda station from 1926. It operated as a Garda barracks until its closure in 2013.

The building was maintained by the Office of Public Works before being bought privately for €235,000 last year. The council's planner report notes that the “proposed accommodation is linked and largely ancillary to the Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore.

Originally used as a barracks for the Royal Irish Constabulary, the building was vacated in 1921, burnt out during the War of Independence and opened as a Garda station from 1926. It operated as a Garda barracks until its closure in 2013. Picture: Dan Linehan

Guests who “wish to fish, kayak or otherwise enjoy the River Blackwater”, may book at the hotel to stay in the facility during May to August. Sited close to Lismore and the Comeragh mountains, the location also brings easy access to hill walking, bird watching, woodland paths and cycling.

It is anticipated that guests will mostly be transported by shuttle bus, with meals "delivered pre-prepared on site". The facility may become available for short-term lets by single groups during off-peak months.

The planning report indicates that the building will be maintained off-peak by a local key holder, with public access possibly "facilitated and the communal building made available to local groups".

The building, on elevated terrain, offers a spectacular view of the nearby Blackwater. The 39-room Cliff House Hotel was constructed to replace an existing hotel in 2005. The hotel did not respond when contacted for comment.