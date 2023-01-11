Public park 'front and centre' of vision for sold Cork retreat facility

The delivery of a public park is “front and centre” of Cork City Council’s vision for a landmark retreat centre following its sale by a religious order to a private investor.

The local authority has made its views known to the new owners of Ennismore House in Montenotte, on the northside of the city, and is actively engaged with them on talks about its future.

The news emerged at a meeting of Cork City Council in response to questions from Green Party councillor Oliver Moran.

“Will we eventually own the lands for the park? Is that what we are aiming at?” Mr Moran asked.

The council’s deputy chief executive, Brian Geaney, replied: “That’s the ultimate intention, but obviously subject to discussions with new owners.”

Mr Moran welcomed the statement as a positive indication that the public would ultimately benefit from the magnificent lands surrounding the Georgian property.

The Dominican Fathers confirmed last year they were selling the much-loved retreat centre at historic Ennismore House, and its magnificent surrounding grounds, after 70 years.

The unique Georgian property on about 25-acres. was placed on the open market in September, with an asking price of about €3.25m.

City development plan includes an objective to develop a new neighbourhood park on the site Picture: Jim Coughlan

The sale prompted calls for the council to step in and buy the site to protect the landscape, which was zoned in the new City Development Plan last August as a Landscape Preservation Zone, which would put certain limits on the type and nature of any potential development on the site, if a planning application was ever lodged.

The city development plan also includes an objective to develop a new neighbourhood park on the site.

It is understood city officials were reluctant to engage in the bidding process for the site for a variety of reasons, including financial, but were satisfied the zoning on the site afforded a level of protection to the landscape.

Mr Moran welcomed the news that the provision of a public park was still “front and centre" of the future sustainable use of the site.

“Since news that Ennismore was being put for sale became known, I've been in regular contact with residents and officials about the sale,” he said.

There's great interest in the community in establishing a public park here and putting the practice that the Dominican Fathers allowed, of the public using the grounds, on a secure footing.

“The North East ward has the Glen River Park and Murphy's Rock is now being recognised for the gem that it is, but the ward is still very poorly served by green spaces generally.

Councillor said there was a great opportunity in the site to marry a socially conscious use of the house with the public enjoyment of the land. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“The pandemic really brought that home to many people and spaces like Ennismore became all-the-more important because of it."

He said there was a great opportunity in the site to marry a socially conscious use of the house with the public enjoyment of the land.

“That would continue the tradition of openness that the Dominican Fathers established on the site into the future.”

Ennismore House has 39 bedrooms, numerous reception and conference rooms and ancillary dining and bathroom facilities, as well as coach houses and courtyard with some 10 buildings totalling 463 sq m and a gate lodge.

It was reported last September that private sector operators housing Ukrainian refugees may view it as a ready-made solution at a time when the State is struggling to accommodate those fleeing the war in Ukraine.