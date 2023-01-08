Garda concerns over Páirc Uí Chaoímh crowd management for Munster Rugby match

Gardaí and fire service personnel have raised concerns about crowd management at Páirc Uí Chaoímh during last November’s historic rugby game at the grounds.

Munster defeated South Africa at the venue on November 10, watched by an attendance of more than 40,000.

At a debriefing meeting held last month, attended by officials of Munster Rugby, Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoímh, gardaí and fire service officials raised issues with crowd placement in the terraces.

Over a 10-minute period, 2,500 people filed into the Blackrock Terrace. The feedback was that security personnel were not “proactive enough” in getting latecomers to their seats in less densely-populated areas of the terrace.

There was concern raised at the meeting about congestion at the vomitories (stadium passageways), particularly at the Blackrock end during the first half, according to the minutes of the meeting, seen by the Irish Examiner.

John Cummins of Cork City Fire Service told the meeting he was “very, very concerned about the high-density packing towards the bottom of the Blackrock Terrace”.

He said an external review would be needed “before its next use” as he said these issues have arisen “again and again”.

Inspector Gillian Synnott told the meeting extra gardaí had to be sent to the vomitories on “several occasions”, adding that gardaí assisted with moving people to the sides of the terrace.

John Cummins of Cork City Fire Service said he was 'very, very concerned about the high-density packing towards the bottom of the Blackrock Terrace' and an external review was needed.

Gardaí also said staff at the vomitories were too young, with one garda noting she would not be happy “to work under those conditions again”.

More than 100 stewards were on duty for the event, the meeting was told.

Additional stewards would be needed at future such events as it was noted that spectators “left it late to arrive at the stadium”, according to the minutes.

Michael Byrne of Páirc Uí Chaoímh said the main issue on the night was the "terrace fill".

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan told the debriefing meeting there was congestion in the vomitories, particularly in the Blackrock Terrace, during the first half which, he said, meant that some people left. He said this was very disappointing but added there was "no overcrowding or overselling" and he noted no major safety risk in the terraces.

More communication

He said that in future more communication is needed between the turnstiles and vomitories, as patrons were told they were closed when they were not.

The meeting minutes noted that Mr O’Donovan also said there would need to be “an increase in personnel and greater clarity on roles and lines of authority when supporters refuse to move”.

He said that “more experienced voluntary stewards would need to be stationed in terraces in future”.

Funds from the game were set to offset considerable Cork GAA debt, which stood at almost €30m last August. The debt, much of which is owed to Bank of Ireland, is left over from a €96m redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoímh.

Under GAA rules, applications must be made to play other sports on its grounds. An application to host the game at Páirc Uí Chaoímh was submitted to the GAA Árd Chomhairle in Croke Park and was passed unanimously last August.