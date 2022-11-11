Irish Examiner view: Shared space at Páirc Uí Caoimh for all to enjoy

Thursday night’s rugby game in Páirc Uí Caoimh was notable for many reasons. A historic victory over the travelling Springboks adds another famous occasion to Munster fans’ memories. The presence of over 40,000 sports fans, gathered together in Cork by the Lee was a sight to behold.
An influx of so many visitors, with the accompanying boost to business coffers on Leeside, is welcome no matter what game is being played. Kids will recall the day South Africa came to town and the men in red put them to the sword. The attendance figure will no doubt swell in the retelling of the event in years to come.
The influence of other commercial realities on the decision to host last night’s game will no doubt also be taken into account when future sporting events at Páirc Uí Caoimh are considered, but there’s a wider context for the area which goes far beyond sport.
This newspaper reported recently that Cork City Council is moving on with its plans for regeneration of the area around the stadium, preparing a full business case for the second phase of the 32-hectare project of the Marina Park masterplan.t
Thursday night’s rugby fans would have admired the public spaces of the existing park amenities on their approach to the stadium, but it’s vital that that area is developed to its full potential. Generations of Cork people have enjoyed the Marina and its surrounding areas as somewhere to promenade, and the opportunity to create an even more welcoming environment for this and future generations can’t be lost.
In that context, it is possible to acknowledge the success of a high-profile game such as last night’s while also hoping for progress on the provision of high-class facilities for all citizens, not just those who follow a particular sport. The creation of a shared public space which everyone can enjoy is a goal everyone shares.