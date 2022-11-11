Irish Examiner view: Shared space at Páirc Uí Caoimh for all to enjoy

Thursday night’s rugby game in Páirc Uí Caoimh was notable for many reasons. A historic victory over the travelling Springboks adds another famous occasion to Munster fans’ memories. The presence of over 40,000 sports fans, gathered together in Cork by the Lee was a sight to behold.

An influx of so many visitors, with the accompanying boost to business coffers on Leeside, is welcome no matter what game is being played. Kids will recall the day South Africa came to town and the men in red put them to the sword. The attendance figure will no doubt swell in the retelling of the event in years to come.