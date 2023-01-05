Telco company to appeal Cork council ruling on phone mast at Cobh GAA grounds

A telecommunications firm is challenging a ruling of Cork County Council that a GAA club in Cobh is not a suitable site for a large new phone mast because of its proximity to houses.

Shared Access has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a combined 24m-high floodlight and telecommunications structure at the home of Cobh GAA Club at Páirc Uí Cheallaigh.

The application also provided for Shared Access to remove an existing 21m-high floodlight structure and replace it with a mast containing nine antennae and four transmission dishes.

The company claims the taller mast is necessary to deliver improved coverage of the Three Ireland network to parts of Cobh.

The council claimed the proposed structure was due to be located on a site adjacent to homes in Cobh, as well as lands zoned specifically for residential development.

Planners said guidelines issued to local authorities on telecommunications antennae state that free-standing masts should only be located in a residential area as a last resort if alternative sites are unavailable or unsuitable.

The council claimed Shared Access had not provided sufficient justification in documents submitted to the planning authority for the location of the proposed mast.

On that basis, the council said it considered the proposed development would be “injurious to the residential amenity of the adjoining property” and would run contrary to the existing guidelines.

Shared Access said it had partnered with Cobh GAA Club to enhance signals for the northern and eastern parts of Cobh, where the company said there was currently “very poor or no reliable network coverage.”

“The proposal will provide both an improvement in coverage for the network to the local area across a range of technologies and network capacity bringing benefits to surrounding businesses and residents,” it said.

The company said the club’s grounds were situated on one of the highest points on Great Island and was “the only appropriate location”, but a smaller mast would not provide “as effective or efficient” coverage.

It claimed the mast could also be shared with other operators in future, which would reduce the need for additional sites elsewhere in Cobh.

It pointed out it had examined several other potential locations within the town for the proposed mast, including nearby water towers, but they had all been discounted.

“The significant benefits of providing modern, up-to-date communications equipment across the residential, transit and commercial area of Cobh should weigh heavily in favour of allowing the appeal,” it added.

The company claimed the funds which Cobh GAA would receive for hosting the mast would be used to fund additional facilities at the club.

The club’s secretary, Seán Ó Chaoimh, said the funds would allow it to carry out much-needed improvements to the grounds.

“This is a win-win situation for all. We as a club also believe that the proposed location of the telecommunications equipment will have little impact on the members that use the playing pitch and will have no impact on our neighbours that border the pitch,” said Mr Ó Chaoimh.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on the company’s appeal is due in the second half of April.