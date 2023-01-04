Birdwatchers in a flap over new arrivals in Cork nature reserve

Birdwatchers from all over Ireland are flocking to a stunning nature reserve in Cork to catch a glimpse of the first recorded penduline tits in this country.

Three of the tiny adult birds — a female and two males with striking Zorro or bandit-like eye-mask type markings — are causing quite a flap in the birdwatching community since they were first spotted at the vast Gearagh wetland near Macroom earlier this week by nature photographer Pascal Lee.

He said he knew they were different but it was only when he showed the images to his friend Ron Griebers, that he realised the significance of his find as a confirmed first sighting of this species in Ireland.

BirdWatch Ireland’s head of communication and development, Niall Hatch, described it as “quite a remarkable sighting”.

“Usually with a first sighting, you will normally see one bird on its own,” he said.

“But the fact that three have turned up at this one location is very noteworthy. We have recorded two males and a female so there is a possibility of breeding.”

The migratory species, which is normally found in southern and central Europe, is described as a very attractive little bird, which is very particular about its habitat, favouring marshes and other wetland habitats.

They feed on bullrushes, and make their elaborate cup-shaped hanging nests from the bullrush fibres, which they hang or suspend from the rushes or from nearby trees, usually over water.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD, Christopher O’Sullivan, a keen birdwatcher, has been to the Gearagh to photograph the new arrivals.

“With its dark mask and light grey head, the penduline tits is the kind of bird that catches your eye when you open a bird guidebook for the very first time,” he said.

“Although their stronghold is central and eastern Europe, it’s a migratory species you hoped would eventually turn up here but I didn’t think I’d see it in my lifetime.

And the fact that it’s happened at the Gearagh proves that if you let nature takes its course, it will deliver. It's a gem of a spot and just 30 minutes from Cork city.

Retired press photographer, and wildlife photographer expert, Richard Mills, lives close to the Gearagh and has also been out to snap the birds, which have probably been living around the Gearagh for some time before being spotted.

“I saw one once in Romania building its nest so to see them here now, on our doorstep, is very exciting,” he said.

Birdwatchers at the Gearagh wetlands.

Mr Hatch said while climate change has impacted on the distribution of several migratory bird species, it’s too early to say if it played a role in this case.

The fact that so many birdwatchers have been visiting the Gearagh in recent days has led to another first sighting in the last 24 hours – a bittern, a member of the heron family. A woodpecker has also been recorded in the area in recent weeks.

The Gearagh is a unique landscape, where the Lee widens onto an alluvial plain after flowing from the mountains.

It is the only extant extensive alluvial woodland in Western Europe, and a large portion of the woodland near Macroom was flooded in the mid-1950s as part of an ESB hydroelectric scheme.

It is a designated wetland of international importance and a designated nature reserve.