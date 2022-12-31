Online videos targeting Limerick politician 'a bingo card of misogyny'

A Limerick politician has said she and those close to her are being “harassed and abused” in online videos, which she described as “extremely upsetting” and a “bingo card of misogyny”.

Limerick Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan said she was notified by a number of people about the latest video which had been posted online on Christmas Day. It is the the ninth such video which involves her.

“The video that went up on Christmas Day was over an hour long and had a lot of speculation on my personal, political, and professional life," she said. "One aspect of the video focuses on a very close friend of mine and shares very private information about her."

Ms O’Donovan believes that the content creator wishes to “isolate” her as they are now targeting people who are not in the public eye. These people are contacting Ms O'Donovan “upset and distressed” about the online material, she said.

Why on earth would anyone want to support or be involved with a politician when your public life could be up for entertainment?

Ms O’Donovan said over the last two years there have been multiple videos, which she has reported.

None, however, were taken down, except for one being restricted to viewers in Ireland after she hired a solicitor.

When Ms O’Donovan reports the videos, the report is then sent to the content creator, a process she describes as “awful”.

“The content creator will find out exactly what parts of the videos I am upset and distressed by,” she said.

“I’m the only woman elected in my constituency; I’m the only Social Democrat elected in Limerick; and I’m a very progressive, liberal person who I guess does speak out against extremism within Limerick,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan said she is “one of the very few” local politicians who regularly speaks out about the rise of transphobia, racism, and homophobia.

“Of course, it’s going to make me a target for extremists, but it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan said there is “ample evidence” of women in government receiving a disproportionate amount of abuse, particularly online.

It’s persistent and pervasive. You get used to it but it should never become normal. We have a duty for the next generation to highlight that this is abusive and it is harassment.

Although Ms O’Donovan said she no difficulty with being legitimately criticised, she described the videos as “harassing” and “stalking”, saying they are “draining” her.

“We have to make it safe for women to have a voice online and in local government. The whole point of these videos is to have women like me gone from politics so we are in a very dangerous place in our society when we are shrinking women from being visible in public life,” she said.

“I’m only a local councillor. I’m trying to do my best. I’m working a full-time job as well as being a public representative," she said.

Ms O’Donovan said online harassment towards women cultivates a culture which makes it acceptable to be abusive and violent towards women in real life also.

“If you speak up about it, then you are told you’re attention-seeking or drawing attention to it. If you just remain silent, it’s still up there for everyone to see,” she said. “Whatever move I make, I’ll never win.”