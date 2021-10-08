Limerick politician shares video highlighting misogynistic abuse 

A Limerick councillor has shared an example of the misogynistic videos that have been posted about her on YouTube.

Elisa O’Donovan shared the video as part of the National Women’s Council of Ireland’s (NWCI) #StopOnlineAbuse campaign.

The video, which Ms O’Donovan says is one of a number made about her, depicts the Independent councillor as a witch and makes a number of other claims about her.

Ms O’Donovan said that YouTube “tells me these are not in violation of guidelines and to deal directly with the content creator”.

As part of @NWCI #StopOnlineAbuse I will start with my experience of @YouTube. A series of videos has been made about me this yr. This is a compilation of some of those videos. YouTube tells me these are not in violation of guidelines and to deal directly with the content creator pic.twitter.com/kW7tCrkhst — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) October 8, 2021

The NWCI said that the “sexist and misogynistic” abuse of the councillor is “completely unacceptable”.

It said: “We thank her for so powerfully shining a light on misogynistic abuse, a significant barrier to women's political participation.”

Ms O’Donovan will contribute to the #StopOnlineAbuse event, a series of three-part webinars looking at social media abuse directed at women politicians.

Earlier this year, Ms O’Donovan was the subject of offensive and inappropriate comments in a messaging group.

Limerick TD Brian Leddin apologised for calling her "unhinged" and for claiming that she "craved fame" in a WhatsApp group.

Mr Leddin was not formally sanctioned by the Green Party Executive for his remarks.

Ms O’Donovan wrote to the Green Party Executive to call out "double standards" and sexism in politics.

This morning I wrote to the @greenparty_ie Executive Committee. All I can ask is that my experience is read and reflected upon 💚 pic.twitter.com/ZAA9ddd3oJ — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) September 14, 2021

In the letter, she said that “finding out that I was spoken about in this way by a group of people was a really horrible and distressing experience”.

Ms O’Donovan said that it “is unacceptable to me that men can accept apologise on my behalf”.

“It is unacceptable to me that actual evidence of these sexist mindsets that are so prevalent are given no sanctions.” She said that she has “had enough of this unfairness” and “will not tolerate it for the next generation”.